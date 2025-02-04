Thirteen pistols thrown from moving vehicle on Highway 6, suspect arrested

Over a dozen Glock pistols were thrown from a car driving on Highway 6, Israel Police stated on Monday night.

Following the incident, the suspect was arrested by Northern District police officers.

As part of an operation conducted by detective forces and Northern District YASAM (police special forces), the teams prepared to stop and search a vehicle suspected of containing illegal weapons.

Once the vehicle was identified on Highway 6 near Yokneam, the forces blocked the suspect’s escape route.

The suspect, who had spotted the police forces, threw 13 Glock-type pistols out the window of his vehicle.

Indictment filed

Israel Police have stated the suspect is a resident of southern Israel and have confirmed that following an investigation, an indictment has been filed against the man.