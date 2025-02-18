ATM fraud spree: Bulgarian tourist indicted for stealing from Bank Leumi customers

On Thursday, an indictment was filed at the Kiryat Magistrate’s Court against a 25-year-old Bulgarian tourist, Rozen Hristov, for defrauding Bank Leumi ATMs of hundreds of thousands of shekels. Simultaneously, another investigation is underway against a Kiryat resident for a scam of similar magnitude. Both cases involved defrauding unsuspecting citizens across the country over time.

Hristov arrived in Israel in November last year and possessed three vehicles. According to the indictment, he used a well-known method previously employed by tourists who came to Israel specifically to carry out such scams, some of whom managed to flee the country without being caught. It also mentions an unidentified accomplice who worked with Hristov.

Hacking the system?

According to the charges, Hristov installed electronic components that allowed him to fraudulently obtain numerous ATM card numbers, including the necessary PIN codes. He then used these numbers and codes to withdraw cash.

Technically, this method involves installing equipment on an ATM so that when a customer inserts their card, it passes through a tiny magnetic stripe reader—“artificial lips” placed by the scammer at the card slot, storing the card’s data on a memory device. Simultaneously, a small camera installed above the keypad captures the customer’s PIN code. Later, often on the same day, the scammer removes the equipment, clones the cards using blank magnetic stripe cards, and withdraws the funds.

The indictment details that Hristov targeted Bank Leumi ATMs in Kiryat Ata, Holon, Nes Ziona, Kalansuwa, Rishon Lezion, and Kiryat Bialik. In Haifa, Bank Leumi’s security personnel discovered the installed equipment, but the fraud continued thereafter. Hristov was eventually caught near an ATM in Kiryat Bialik, where police officers were waiting for him. According to the indictment, he attempted to hide the electronic components in his pants, resisted arrest, and initially promised to lead officers to his residence in Netanya but stopped cooperating upon arrival. During interrogations, he remained silent and denied any involvement.

Among the equipment seized from Hristov were “lips” branded in Bank Leumi’s colors, tools, a backpack, and a cap with the English inscription “Lone Wolf.” According to the charges, within about two weeks before his arrest, he defrauded over 60 bank customers, usually withdrawing amounts ranging from 1,000 to several thousand shekels. Bank Leumi’s security department presented the case to the police alongside complaints filed by customers at stations nationwide. Police suspect Hristov was part of a gang, though only he was caught, and authorities believe the others have already fled the country.