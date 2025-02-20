Bat Yam residents shaken by coordinated explosions: 'Something has to change'

Residents of Bat Yam were left shaken on Thursday night after two explosions rocked empty buses in separate parking lots in the city. Security forces, including the Israel Police and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), launched an investigation, treating the incidents as coordinated terrorist attacks.

Local residents described moments of fear and confusion. Ayala, who lives near the country club adjacent to one of the explosion sites, recalled: "We heard an explosion, and then another one. At first, we didn’t understand what was happening. We knew there was a ceasefire, so we realized it wasn’t a rocket. Suddenly, ambulances arrived, and WhatsApp groups were reporting two blasts and a large fire. At first, people thought it was a tire explosion, but as more reports came in, we understood it was a terror attack. It was terrifying—how was I supposed to go to work the next morning?"

Yossi, who had been taking a nighttime walk in the area and arrived at the scene, said: "I felt a slight tremor, and then we heard a massive explosion. I stepped outside and saw smoke rising from the parking lot. It was terrifying—I come here every day. You think it’s a safe place, and then suddenly, this happens right next to you."

"Something has to change"

The explosions deeply unsettled the community. Liron, a mother of two young children, said she feared for her family’s safety: "How can we live like this? It happened right here in my neighborhood. Something has to change. If they keep releasing terrorists, we’ll go back to the days of relentless attacks."

Teenagers in the area also expressed their concerns online."Everyone was sending WhatsApp messages, telling us to be careful. It was scary to be outside," one local resident wrote.

Following the incidents, large police forces were deployed to the scenes, conducting thorough searches to ensure no additional explosive devices were present. Bat Yam Mayor Tzvika Brot assured residents that the city was working in close coordination with security forces."This was a serious and shocking event. We are doing everything in our power to restore the residents’ sense of security," he said.

Authorities urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious objects or activity as the investigation continued. Security measures in the area were heightened to prevent further attacks.