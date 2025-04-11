Two Hebron men receive life in prison for 2024 Ra’anana terror attack

Two men from Hebron were given sentenced to life in prison and an additional 60 years for carrying out a combined terror attack in Ra'anana in January 2024, the Central District Court in Lod said in a statement on Tuesday.

The attack killed one woman, Edna Bluestein, and injured several others.

The defendants, Ahmed and Mahmoud Zaidat, also planned two other terror attacks that were both foiled – one targeting soldiers and civilians in the West Bank, and a targeted attack against IDF Spokesperson in Arabic, Col. Avichai Adraee.

The victims’ families will be receiving approximately two million shekels from the defendants, the court added, noting in the ruling that the two “acted out of deep hatred for the State of Israel and Jews and with the intent to participate in Hamas's war against Israel.”

"The court sent a clear and strong message that the blood of Israeli citizens is not free for the taking and that every terrorist attack will result in severe, harsh, and particularly deterrent punishments," the Central District Prosecutor's Office stated. (credit: TAL SHAHAR)

“The prosecution will continue to act with determination and zero tolerance to ensure that anyone involved in terrorism faces the full force of the law.”

The two were charged with dozens of crimes

The two defendants were convicted based on their confessions to murder under aggravated circumstances, 27 attempted murders, and severe injury under aggravated circumstances motivated by racism, as well as additional crimes committed in the context of the October 7 massacre.

"The family continues to mourn the loss of their beloved mother and grandmother under these tragic circumstances. As the judges stated in their ruling, Edna Bluestein, may she rest in peace, contributed to society and to the residents of the nursing home where she was a central figure throughout her life,” Likol Tamsut, the attorney representing Edna Bluestein's family, said.

“Edna was a devoted mother to her two children and a loving grandmother to her six grandchildren. The judges took her character into account when deciding on the sentence. Nothing will bring back what was taken from the family, but the family finds some comfort, however slight, in knowing that the court addressed this horrific murder with the necessary severity.”