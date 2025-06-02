Bat Yam man stabs partner to death, barricades himself on roof

Israel Police have launched an investigation into a murder that occurred in Bat Yam following a report received regarding a 48-year-old woman who was stabbed in her home, the forces announced on Monday.

The suspect, believed to be her husband, has barricaded himself on the rooftop of the building and refused to come down.

החשוד ברצח בת זוגתו בבת ים מתבצר על גג בניין - ומנהל מו"מ עם המשטרה. לא נרשמה התקדמות pic.twitter.com/YCQ3QeMvxP — i24NEWS (@i24NEWS_HE) June 2, 2025

A negotiation team from the Israel Police is on-site and working to bring the situation to a resolution, police confirmed. The woman sustained penetrating injuries, Maariv reported.

According to initial investigations, the background to the incident is a domestic dispute between partners, the police stated.

The incident was first reported by the couple's 17-year-old daughter, who was in the apartment with the family dog at the time—no other family members were present, according to Walla.

One of the neighbors told Walla, "This is the first time I've heard any fighting from their apartment. There has never been shouting or disturbances before."

תיעוד החשוד ברצח בת זוגו בבת ים מתבצר על הגג@eli_zil(צילום: לפי סעיף 27א) https://t.co/mkhGJQPYQC pic.twitter.com/GhMuUthlyS — גלצ (@GLZRadio) June 2, 2025

'Without governance, no citizen is safe'

Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Golan said in a Monday post on X/Twitter: "Another day and a half in Israel—six more murders. No governance, no security. From every sector and every community, no citizen is safe. This is what neglect looks like."

"This is the reality in a country where the security minister [Ben Gvir] is a convicted felon, an avowed racist, and a Kahanist, acting entirely at the prime minister’s command. We must send this negligent government home," he concluded.

MDA paramedic Inbar Adani and senior MDA medic Doron Salimi shared that initially they "joined the police officers, who led us to the apartment. Inside, we found a woman who was unconscious, pulseless, and not breathing, with penetrating injuries to her body," Maariv noted.

"We carried out medical assessments, but her injuries were critical, and sadly, we had to pronounce her dead at the scene," confirmed the MDA personnel, Maariv wrote.