Palestinian arrested for kidnapping Israeli to West Bank over financial dispute

A Palestinian man was arrested for being suspected of kidnapping an Israeli resident due to a financial dispute, Israel Police stated on Friday.

The Palestinian, a Hebron resident, allegedly kidnapped the Israeli resident from Baqa al-Gharbiyyeh and took him across the Green Line to the West Bank due to financial debts.

Israel Police met with Shin Bet, Border Police, and additional units

The Coastal District police commander enacted an emergency order on Thursday night after the unit received intel of the kidnapping, and a joint situational assessment was conducted with the West Bank Police, Border Police, and the Shin Bet, and additional units to prepare for the rescue.

Israeli soldiers raid the West Bank city of Hebron, May 23, 2025. (credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)

The victim was released by his captor and returned to Israeli territory during the night, and shortly after, police officers located the kidnapper and arrested him.

The Palestinian was transferred to the Coastal Central Unit for further investigation, and the court has extended his detention until June 9.

This is a developing story.