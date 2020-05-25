The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
3,500-year-old plate depicting power struggle in ancient Negev discovered

Imri Elia, a resident of Kibbutz Niri, found the small engraved clay plate featuring two human figures near Tel Jemmeh.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MAY 25, 2020 12:06
Late Bronze Age clay plate engraved with two human figures, Tel Jemmeh, Israel, May 2020
In quiet days, the mound of Tel Jemmeh, just a few kilometers from the Gaza border, stands peaceful and bucolic caressed by the sun and by the hot desert breeze. However, millennia ago the area was the theater of raging battles between local kings and powers and a unique testimony of the brutality of these conflicts was recently uncovered by chance by six-year-old Imri Elia, a resident of Kibbutz Nirim.
In March, Elia went to visit the Tel Jemmeh archaeological site in the northern Negev with his family and spotted an unusual object on the ground: a small engraved clay plate featuring two human figures, a captive completely naked and held by his arm by another man.
Imri Elia, who found the engraved clay plate, May 2020 (Photo Credit: Israel Antiquities Authority)Imri Elia, who found the engraved clay plate, May 2020 (Photo Credit: Israel Antiquities Authority)
The boy’s parents alerted the Israel Antiquities Authority. After analyzing the artifact, the researchers described it as very unique and almost unprecedented finding in Israel and explained that it probably dates back to the Late Bronze Age, around 3,500 years ago. Measuring 2.8 x 2.8 centimeters, it might have been part of a larger piece.
“The artist who created the plaque seems to have been influenced by similar representations which were common in the ancient Near East art,” IAA archaeologists Saar Ganor, Itamar Weisbein and Oren Shmueli explained in a release. “The technique used to tie the prisoner’s hands is often appears on objects found in Egypt and northern Sinai.”
The experts pointed out also that the creator of the tablet appeared to have also been careful in portraying the differences in ethical traits between the two men, with the guard fuller and with curly hair and the prisoner much thinner.
Late Bronze Age clay plate engraved with two human figures, Tel Jemmeh, Israel, May 2020 (Photo Credit: Israel Antiquities Authority)Late Bronze Age clay plate engraved with two human figures, Tel Jemmeh, Israel, May 2020 (Photo Credit: Israel Antiquities Authority)
Many scholars identify Tel Jemmeh with the powerful Canaanite city of Yursa. According to Ganor, Weisbein and Shmueli, the image engraved in the miniature tablet might portray a moment from its conflicts with the nearby centers – such as Gaza, Ashkelon or Lachish, or perhaps with a nomadic tribe in the Negev.
"The scene on the plaque is taken from descriptions of victory parades. The object should be considered as a depiction of the ruler's power over his enemies. The new finding seems to have opened a visual window into understanding the struggles for power in the south of the country during the Canaanite period,” they concluded.
The discovery only measures 2.8 x 2.8 centimeters, May 2020 (Photo Credit: Israel Antiquities Authority)The discovery only measures 2.8 x 2.8 centimeters, May 2020 (Photo Credit: Israel Antiquities Authority)


