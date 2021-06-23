Activists lay protest Pride Flag in Rabin Square

Pride activists created a Pride flag Tuesday embedded with a message protesting Tel Aviv’s handling of the annual Pride Parade. “What happens after the parade is over?” the flag on Rabin Square read. Feminist organization Breaking Walls and the Mizrachi LGBTQ+ forum created the flag. They were upset at the parade’s focus on parties and celebrations rather than on issues surrounding the LGBTQ+ community. They also accused the city of “appropriating” the Pride Parade."While the authorities and the Tel Aviv Municipality celebrate with glittering parties and cocktails, and after years in which the main pride parade was robbed from our community in favor of marketing commercial companies, we want to talk about our lives," they said in a statement. They said that they should be celebrating the work that activists have done to advance LGBTQ+ rights. “Thanks to generations of activists we have reached our achievements today, not thanks to cynical politicians riding on our backs,” they said. “Stop celebrating at the expense of our lives and start working for our rights and those of other underprivileged groups.”
The organizations also wanted to address a confrontation that took place at a Pride rally last June. One participant held up a Palestinian flag, and was attacked by another man. Sapir Slutzker-Amran, who works with Breaking Walls, reportedly stepped in to protect the flag bearer and was allegedly beaten. However, police say they have evidence to charge her with "participation in a brawl."This year's Tel Aviv Pride Parade will take place on Friday and will start at 10 a.m. It will conclude around 2 with a party at Charles Clore Park on the Tel Aviv beach.