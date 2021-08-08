American Friends of Israel Philharmonic to host free online concert

Young Soloists, a digital concert, will be hosted for free by the American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra (AFIPO) featuring students from the orchestra's music education programs Sulamot and Keynote. The concert will premiere on the AFIPO website on Sunday evening.
The event will feature ten musicians representing various groups in Israel, including Jews, Arabs, Christians, children of immigrants, veterans, and people with disabilities.
After reopening to live audiences last September following the longest hiatus in the orchestra's history, the Israel Philharmonic once again closed its doors due to new coronavirus restrictions.
The world-renown Israel Philharmonic Orchestra has produced countless virtuosos who eventually became household names, such as Itzhak Perlman and Lahav Shani, who currently serve as the orchestra's director.
xx contributed to this report.