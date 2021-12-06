The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
An encore for Israeli Cinema Day

The last Israeli Cinema Day was in late October.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: DECEMBER 6, 2021 20:05
A SCENE from 'Let It Be Morning.' (photo credit: SHAI GOLDMAN)
A SCENE from ‘Let It Be Morning.’
(photo credit: SHAI GOLDMAN)
There will be an encore of Israeli Cinema Day on Wednesday, December 8, when all Israeli movies will cost only NIS 10. All the current local releases will be part of this program, as well as all Israeli movies released over the last year or so and upcoming movies, to get audiences excited about moviegoing after nearly two years of the pandemic.
The previous event in late October drew hundreds of thousands of viewers. The top movie that time was Avi Nesher’s Image of Victory, a look at a southern kibbutz during the War of Independence, which will be opening in theaters on December 23 and will also be included this time around. The comedy Saving Shuli with the Mah Kashur trio, and Lior Ashkenazi’s Perfect Strangers, a sophisticated comedy-drama, were also big hits.
Among the other 30 movies that will take part in the event will be the still-unreleased Ophir Award winner, Eran Kolirin’s Let It Be Morning, about an Arab (Adam Bakri) stuck in his village following a wedding. It took home seven Ophir Awards altogether.
Other movies that have not yet been released that will be shown include Nir Bergman’s Here We Are – an official selection of the 2020 Cannes Film Festival – about a father (Shai Avivi) and his adult son (Noam Imber), who has autism, and Pini Tavger’s More Than I Deserve, the story of a Ukrainian single mother (Ana Dubrovitzki) and her young son (Micha Prudovsky), who is studying for his bar mitzvah.


