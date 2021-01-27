Apple to partner with KAN for second season of ‘Tehran’

The suspense series, Tehran, which was a hit both in Israel on KAN, the Israeli Broadcasting Company, and around the world on Apple TV+, has just been renewed for a second season. The second season will also star Niv Sultan as Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan, who draws on her Iranian heritage to go undercover in Tehran to dismantle the nuclear program. The cast of the first season included Menashe Noy (Our Boys) and Liraz Charhi (Fair Game), as well as a number of Iranian actors such as Homeland alumni Navid Negahban, who played Abu Nazir and Shaun Toub, a Jewish actor who played the treacherous Javadi in Homeland’s later seasons. The first season of Tehran aired several months ago. Filming for the second season will begin in the coming months and it will air in late 2021.It has been a year filled with hits for KAN, which also released such shows as the Yom Kippur War series, Valley of Tears, which was shown abroad on HBO Max, and the popular series about actors, Rehearsals, and the crime drama, Manayek. KAN Television Vice President Tal Freifeld said, “Kan 11 is pleased to announce the start of production of the second season of the Tehran suspense series. In doing so, the Broadcasting Corporation continues to establish its status as the home of Israeli art. The ongoing collaboration with the content giant Apple enables the production of invested and quality content for the Israeli public, and is a springboard for local creators to the international market. Production in such a large order gives further impetus to the people of the local industry in such a difficult period and strengthens the international recognition of the power and uniqueness of Israeli culture and television.”Dana Eden, Tehran’s producer and co-creator, and Shula Spiegel, producer of the series, who run Shula and Dana Productions, said: “We are proud and excited to continue the Tehran series for a second season with the Public Broadcasting Corporation, and together with streaming giant Apple TV, our team is already working hard to produce another sweeping season.”Eden said Wednesday that she was unable to provide any details about the plot of the second season. The first ended on a real cliffhanger.
For the second season, KAN and Apple and are partnering with the international distribution giant, Cineflix Rights, as well as Shula and Dana Productions and Paper Plane productions, run by Alon Aranya. The series was created by Moshe Zonder, Eden and Maor Cohen and was written by Zonder and Omri Shenhar and directed by Danny Syrkin. Julien Leroux was a co-producer. The series drew praise for its suspense and also for taking a nuanced look at Iranian dissidents and students. As Tehran aired in Israel, Iran was rocked by a series of explosions that seemed eerily similar to several plot turns.