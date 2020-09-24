The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Arkadi Duchin sets his sites on Abu Dhabi

“I’m sure there’s a lot more than horses and sweets there, but I don’t really know what there is. I think it’s a humorous song. I’m not trying to put down anybody.”

By BEN LYNFIELD  
SEPTEMBER 24, 2020 23:35
ARKADY DUCHIN: I felt there is something here that can really make people happy. (photo credit: YONATAN GIRTZ)
ARKADY DUCHIN: I felt there is something here that can really make people happy.
(photo credit: YONATAN GIRTZ)
With relations with Israel formally normalized only a week ago, few, if any, Emiratis have heard of leading singer-songwriter Arkadi Duchin or his iconic former band The Friends of Natasha.
But Duchin, 57, one of Israel’s premier singer/songwriters and the co-founder of the legendary Friends of Natasha, has spent some time thinking about the UAE. In fact, his newly released song “Abu Dhabi” focuses on what Israelis can expect when they visit the political hub of the ambitious young country.
Upon first listen, Duchin’s rap rendition seems to be making fun of Abu Dhabi, one of seven emirates that came together in 1972 to form the UAE. “Babi Babi, Come to Abu Dhabi.
Horses and Sweets.
Everyone is flying to Abu Dhabi
Dancing in the streets.
Fifty degrees in Abu Dhabi’’
However, in an exclusive interview with The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday, Duchin denied he was trying to disparage the Emiratis or depict them as being primitive.
“I’m sure there’s a lot more than horses and sweets there, but I don’t really know what there is. I think it’s a humorous song. I’m not trying to put down anybody.”
“I felt there is something here that can really make people happy,” Duchin, whose song “Yesh Bi Ahava” (I Have Love Inside Me) became an Israeli classic, continued. “I was really struck by how all the things there look and I imagined how a family from Kfar Saba or Bat Yam tours around in Abu Dhabi. It’s a funny tale. People come from Netanya and take over the streets of Abu Dhabi,” Duchin said.
Duchin, who immigrated to Israel from the Soviet Union when he was 15, and was inspired by the Beatles, is considered one of the leading and most diverse figures on the Israeli music scene, and is known for love songs like “Leehov aw Lamut” (to love or to die).
“His musical language is very rich,”says Ofri Akavia, a composer who teaches at the Rubin Academy of Music in Jerusalem. “I really love his ballads. The texts are moving and he sings straightforwardly”
“Over the years he has collaborated with many artists with a variety of styles,” she continued. “It shows that he is very diverse in terms of what interests him.”
Duchin is very prolific. He composed nearly 200 songs (yes, 200!) during the first coronavirus lockdown, he said. He was able to do this, he says “because it was quiet, there is no competition and the imagination works well.”
The songs are “about the soul, the nature of the human,” he explained.
Duchin came across as an open, down-to-earth and self-aware person during the interview, someone who tries to spread love because, he says, he did not receive any as a child. “I was a child who wasn’t loved at all. My parents were victims of World War II and went through very hard traumas. Because of Hitler, my parents were not capable of loving me. That’s why I write mantras to strengthen me and the world. I don’t want this to happen to other children.”
Duchin also said that Friends of Natasha, which broke up after only four albums made in the early 1990s, could come together again if a strong third party could persuade him and super talented guitarist-songwriter Micha Shitrit to reconcile and work together.
Like John Lennon and Paul McCartney, Duchin and Shitrit grew apart, breaking up the band, whose Shinuyim B’Hergelay Hatzricha (Changes in the Patterns of Screaming) is considered one of the best Israeli rock albums ever.
“If there was someone strong as a third party, someone like Brian Epstein, it would happen,” Duchin said of working with Shitrit on new songs. He was referring to the Beatles manager.
Both Duchin and Shitrit have had successful solo careers, but their music is not as good as when they worked together. “It’s a shame they are not together, they complete one another,” said Simon Dwek, former music director for Kol Yisrael (the Voice of Israel).
Friends, perhaps better than any other contemporary band, drew on the styles of the Beatles, Pink Floyd and others and enhanced and “Israelized” them. Their hit album Radio Blah Blah bears similarities to the wall.
They were also known for their sharp lyrics. “They were pioneers of more explicit texts,” Dwek said.
For example, on Radio Blah Blah, the song “Kok Batzohorayim” (Cocaine in the Afternoon) says: “Coke in the afternoon, a shitty habit, but for me that’s the only way the speech rolls out.”
The same album contains “Blu Blu,” a song about taking antidepressant medication and “Ani Lo Roked Keshe ani atzuv” (I don’t dance when I’m sad), a catchy dance number.
The guitar riffs of Shitrit, whose familial roots are in Morocco and who wrote a haunting Hebrew version of the Arabic classic song “Inti Omri” (You are my life) were influenced by the Rolling Stones, Dwek says. “Shitrit is raw and Duchin is soft,” Dwek said.
Duchin said that it was Shitrit who introduced him to Israeliness and took him beyond the narrow confines of Russian immigrant status.” Micha introduced me to Israeli music, to Shalom Hanoch and Shlomo Artzi. Micha is really Israeli and through him I got to know Israel. Much of my Israeliness I owe to Micha.”
That was a long time ago. More recently, the former Friends of Natasha have been unable to reach agreement over rights that would enable a new release of Shinuyim B’Hergelay Hatzricha, Dwek says. The classic album, which contains the love song “Od Negiya” (Another Touch) has been unavailable for years.
“Between me and Micha there is no fight about anything,” Duchin says. “We are good friends.”
But asked why they cannot then work together, Duchin asks his interviewer: “Do you get along with all the people you met?”
Meanwhile, Israeli music lovers pay the price for the rift and the inability of Duchin and Shitrit to live up to the clincher lyric in “Od Negiya.” “There’s something good that both of us, you and me, are together.”


Tags singer famous jewish artists abu dhabi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To get through lockdown, we must have solidarity By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amid national unrest, the biggest problem we have: there is no trust By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Words and prayers from a pandemic bubble By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Political power is in reckless hands By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amid coronavirus, this year's Yom Kippur is another kind of war By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
2 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
3 PA official names five countries set to establish ties with Israel
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
4 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod
5 Goal of Natanz explosion was to send ‘clear’ message to Iran - EXCLUSIVE
VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by