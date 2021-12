What were the best TV shows of 2021?

As has been the case for many years, there was too much television and too little time, and between the streaming services and the satellite networks, it was impossible to keep up with everything. But the most important thing is that, once again, television helped many of us get through a tough time and if you missed any of the series below, many of them are still streaming on various platforms or available on VOD.

Because there were so many options, I’ve limited myself to new series on this list, but there were older shows that released wonderful new seasons in 2021. Among them were Ted Lasso , the breakout hit for Apple TV+ that won even more fans with its second season, and the always inventive and sharp The Good Fight. Some shows that many of us wished had released new seasons during 2021, such as The Crown and Stranger Things, were delayed due to the pandemic and are set for release in 2022, which, if current trends continue, will find many of us spending most of our free time at home again.

'LINE IN the Sand' (credit: KESHET)