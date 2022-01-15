Dan Hotels, Eilat music festival team up for 9th year in a row

The Dan Hotels is collaborating with the Eilat Chamber Music Festival for the ninth consecutive year, in which the Dan Eilat Hotel will host all the festival concerts on February 9-12.

The international festival is held annually and 2022 will be its 16th year running.

In addition to concerts, guests of the Dan Eilat Hotel will also be able to enjoy a special show by Shlomi Shaban, who will host Yoni Rechter. Shaban and Rechter, both pianist-composers, will perform their familiar and beloved songs in the show, alongside songs that have shaped their artistic paths.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

In addition, all guests of Dan Hotels participating in the festival will be invited to a prestigious and sumptuous cocktail event at the Dan Eilat, where the chain will mark the tradition of the Dan Hotels Israel chain’s collaborations with the culture and arts community in the country.

Dan Hotel Tel Aviv (credit: URY ACKERMAN)

In advance of the Eilat Chamber Music Festival, Dan Hotels is offering a variety of packages that include accommodations at the Dan Eilat with tickets to various festival shows at special prices.