The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Culture News

Dan Hotels, Eilat music festival team up for 9th year in a row

The Dan Hotel in Eilat will host the concerts for the Eilat music festival in February.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 15, 2022 15:03
Dan Hotel, Eilat, Israel, February 1, 2012. (photo credit: AVISHAI TAICHER/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Dan Hotel, Eilat, Israel, February 1, 2012.
(photo credit: AVISHAI TAICHER/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
The Dan Hotels is collaborating with the Eilat Chamber Music Festival for the ninth consecutive year, in which the Dan Eilat Hotel will host all the festival concerts on February 9-12.
The international festival is held annually and 2022 will be its 16th year running.
In addition to concerts, guests of the Dan Eilat Hotel will also be able to enjoy a special show by Shlomi Shaban, who will host Yoni Rechter. Shaban and Rechter, both pianist-composers, will perform their familiar and beloved songs in the show, alongside songs that have shaped their artistic paths.
In addition, all guests of Dan Hotels participating in the festival will be invited to a prestigious and sumptuous cocktail event at the Dan Eilat, where the chain will mark the tradition of the Dan Hotels Israel chain’s collaborations with the culture and arts community in the country.
Dan Hotel Tel Aviv (credit: URY ACKERMAN)Dan Hotel Tel Aviv (credit: URY ACKERMAN)
In advance of the Eilat Chamber Music Festival, Dan Hotels is offering a variety of packages that include accommodations at the Dan Eilat with tickets to various festival shows at special prices.


Tags Eilat hotel Israeli Music Festival
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Negev crisis: Seeing the forest for the trees - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The IDF is losing the public’s trust and this will be Kohavi’s legacy

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The road that can’t be traveled

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Arguing with the US over house demolitions - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

An anti-Israel Tu Bishvat tribute to remember - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Killer Zionist dolphins? Hamas claims they exist

Dolphins [Illustrative]
4

COVID-19 vaccine lengthens menstrual cycle, no indication of danger - study

Prepping the vaccine at a Health Ministry center in Jerusalem's Malcha Mall
5

Flurona: What happens when you catch COVID-19 and flu at the same time?

Flurona: The novel coronavirus (top) and influenza (bottom) viruses are seen in this composite image.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by