The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Culture News

Bidding opens on Tarantino's 'Royal with Cheese' NFT

Quentin Tarantino's NFTs are being sold online at TarantinoNFTS.com.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: JANUARY 17, 2022 20:22
Tarantino & Guy & Nir Zyskind. (photo credit: Corey Sipkin Photograph)
Tarantino & Guy & Nir Zyskind.
(photo credit: Corey Sipkin Photograph)
Bidding opened Monday on the first chapter of a series of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) by Tel Aviv resident Quentin Tarantino. The auction will continue for four days. 
The NFTs, which are being sold online at TarantinoNFTS.com, are described as a “personal creative treasure that Quentin Tarantino has kept private for decades” and feature parts of his original screenplay for his Oscar-winning film, Pulp Fiction, complete with his handwritten notes. 
Tarantino collaborated with the Israeli company SCRT Labs to turn his work into a “one-of-a-kind NFT collection... [that] consists of the original script from a single iconic scene,” along with audio commentary by Tarantino. SCRT Labs is the driving force behind Secret Network, which is issuing the NFTs. Their website describes Secret Network as “a blockchain-based, open-source protocol that lets anyone perform computations on encrypted data, bringing privacy to smart contracts and public blockchains.”
The auction on the first chapter will continue until January 21. This chapter is called “The Royale with Cheese,” and it features a scene beloved by Pulp Fiction fans, with hitmen Jules (Samuel L. Jackson) and Vincent (John Travolta). On their way to take revenge on a group of partners who have tried to double-cross them, they discuss the differences between Europe and America, specifically the fact that the McDonald’s Quarter Pounder is known overseas as a “Royale with cheese.”
Miramax, the company that produced Pulp Fiction, filed suit to block the sale of the NFTs shortly after it was announced, claiming breach of conflict and other violations. The director’s lawyers denied their claims and a hearing is set for February. 
A ROYALE WITH cheese NFT on sale at the Quentin Tarantino NFT auction. (credit: SCREEN CAPTURE) A ROYALE WITH cheese NFT on sale at the Quentin Tarantino NFT auction. (credit: SCREEN CAPTURE)
Tarantino, who has been married to Israeli singer/model Daniella Pick for several years, has been living with her mostly in Tel Aviv. The two have a son, Leo, who was born in 2020. 


Tags Quentin Tarantino auction NFTs
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Amid antisemitic violence, Jewish solidarity is needed - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The loss of governability - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yohanan Plesner

Israel’s governmental institutions must be strengthened - opinion

 By YOHANAN PLESNER
Daphne Gottschalk

Employers need to embrace a virtual learning strategy

 By DAPHNE GOTTSCHALK
Noa Zilberman

Why your soft skills are your strongest skills

 By NOA ZILBERMAN
Most Read
1

Texas synagogue hostages freed, British gunman dead

Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late January

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: New Omicron sub variant discovered in Israel

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Killer Zionist dolphins? Hamas claims they exist

Dolphins [Illustrative]
5

Saudi royal family are descendants of Jews who fought Muhammad - Iranian general

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by