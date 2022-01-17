Bidding opens on Tarantino's 'Royal with Cheese' NFT

Bidding opened Monday on the first chapter of a series of NFT s (Non-Fungible Tokens) by Tel Aviv resident Quentin Tarantino. The auction will continue for four days.

The NFTs, which are being sold online at TarantinoNFTS.com, are described as a “personal creative treasure that Quentin Tarantino has kept private for decades” and feature parts of his original screenplay for his Oscar-winning film, Pulp Fiction, complete with his handwritten notes.

Tarantino collaborated with the Israeli company SCRT Labs to turn his work into a “one-of-a-kind NFT collection... [that] consists of the original script from a single iconic scene,” along with audio commentary by Tarantino. SCRT Labs is the driving force behind Secret Network, which is issuing the NFTs. Their website describes Secret Network as “a blockchain-based, open-source protocol that lets anyone perform computations on encrypted data, bringing privacy to smart contracts and public blockchains.”

The auction on the first chapter will continue until January 21. This chapter is called “The Royale with Cheese,” and it features a scene beloved by Pulp Fiction fans, with hitmen Jules (Samuel L. Jackson) and Vincent (John Travolta). On their way to take revenge on a group of partners who have tried to double-cross them, they discuss the differences between Europe and America, specifically the fact that the McDonald’s Quarter Pounder is known overseas as a “Royale with cheese.”

Miramax, the company that produced Pulp Fiction, filed suit to block the sale of the NFTs shortly after it was announced, claiming breach of conflict and other violations. The director’s lawyers denied their claims and a hearing is set for February.

Tarantino, who has been married to Israeli singer/model Daniella Pick for several years, has been living with her mostly in Tel Aviv. The two have a son, Leo, who was born in 2020.