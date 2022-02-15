The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Scorpions return to Tel Aviv

The 'Rock Believer' World Tour is sweeping the Scorpions back to Tel Aviv.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 15, 2022 07:52

Updated: FEBRUARY 15, 2022 07:56
The Scorpions (photo credit: COURTESY, ITZIK BIRAN)
The Scorpions
(photo credit: COURTESY, ITZIK BIRAN)

One of the most successful bands of all time, Scorpions, returns to Israel as part of its ‘Rock Believer’ World Tour on July 9 at Tel Aviv’s Menorah Mivtachim Arena.

The German band, whose career started in the ’60s, has sold more than 75 million records, ranging from heavy metal to balladry, with songs like ‘Wind of Change,’ ‘Still Loving You’ and ‘Rock you like a Hurricane’ becoming staples on Israeli radio. It has performed previously to sold-out audiences here a number of times.

Tickets for the show are available from February 16 at www.leaan.co.il. 



