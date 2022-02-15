Scorpions return to Tel Aviv

One of the most successful bands of all time, Scorpions, returns to Israel as part of its ‘Rock Believer’ World Tour on July 9 at Tel Aviv’s Menorah Mivtachim Arena.

The German band, whose career started in the ’60s, has sold more than 75 million records, ranging from heavy metal to balladry, with songs like ‘Wind of Change,’ ‘Still Loving You’ and ‘Rock you like a Hurricane’ becoming staples on Israeli radio. It has performed previously to sold-out audiences here a number of times.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Tickets for the show are available from February 16 at www.leaan.co.il.