Jerusalem highlights February 18-24, 2022

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Enjoy the return of English-language podcast “Apo & the City,” which focuses on Jerusalem and is aired from it. In previous episodes, Armenian-Jerusalemite Apo Sahagian speaks with former city official Ben Avrahami and filmmaker Joshua Faudem, among others. Listen here: spoti.fi/3B4VtDq.

If you like what you hear, visit Feel Beit (4 Naomi St.) on Wednesday, February 23 at 7 p.m. and hear the live show live as Sahagian talks about the history of rock & roll in East Jerusalem. This show will feature Hani Mourad and afterward, there will be a party. No admission fee.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Watch the 2012 French-Japanese film Like Someone in Love by Iranian director Abbas Kiarostami today at 6:30 p.m. at the Jerusalem Cinematheque, as part of a tribute to the late director. In this movie, Japanese actress Rin Takanashi plays the character of Akiko, a university student who earns extra income by sex work. Film shown with Hebrew and English subtitles.

Jerusalem Cinematheque unveils renovated auditorium

At 9 p.m. movie-lovers can watch the 2008 film Shirin. In this unique movie, the camera moves between a retelling of the 11th century Farsi poetic work “Khosrow and Shirin” by Nizami Ganjavi; and well-known modern actresses and actors, including Juliette Binoche, watching the filmed epic. With Hebrew subtitles only. More information here: jer-cin.org.il/en/lobby/abbas-kiarostami-tribute



SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Watch Bachelors and Bachelorettes by Hanoch Levin at the Jerusalem Theater today at 8:30 p.m. in the new adaptation by Gesher Theater. (In Hebrew, subtitles in Hebrew and Russian.) The play is built around five characters: Zneidookh, Flotsika, Khrabino, Ostwind and Bulba who cannot make up their minds or be happy. “Great passions. Burning loves. Filth and intrigue. This play yields no weddings,” Levin’s official site informs us. NIS 220 per ticket. Call (02) 560-5755, 20 Marcus St.



MONDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Watch the 2011 Israeli documentary film Cutting Away the Pain, which depicts a three-year journey with a former Israeli soldier suffering from trauma after a tank team he was a part of encounters a land mine. The young man, suffering from fierce pains in his leg, decides to amputate the limb and open a new page in his life.

The screening will take place online at 8 p.m. and will be followed by a virtual discussion with director Yonatan Nir about trauma and films. No admission fee is requested, but you need to sign up online to gain access via: www.yonatannir.com/pain. Please note this movie is not suitable for children. Film and discussion are in Hebrew.



TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22

Enjoy the music of pianist Orian Shukrun in this special performance with guest star Livnat Ben Hamo at 9 p.m. today at the Yellow Submarine (13 Harechavim St.) doors open at 8 p.m. NIS 65 at presale; NIS 80 at the door. Tickets (02) 679-4040 or yellowsubmarine.org.il/en/.



WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23

Come enjoy the soft American-style country-folk music of Moonshine as they visit Haifa to perform at Goldmund Books today at 9 p.m. Goldmund (6 Ekron St., Haifa) is shaping up as one of the best Indy culture spaces in the north of the country.

In addition to holding thousands of English and Hebrew titles in stock, the space offers a weekly board-games night (Sundays at 7 p.m.) and functions as a meeting point to the local artistic crowd. On Thursday, February 24 at 8:30 D.J. Yoav Saban will throw a party at the same location. Site: www.goldmundbooks.com/ Phone: (04) 862-2472



THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Visit the opening of I Went Out Searching for Fog and Will Return Shortly by Joel Kantor at the Musrara Art School Social Gallery space (22 Shivtei Yisrael St.) at 7 p.m. The title of the exhibition is taken from a note Kantor leaves to his family members when he goes off looking for a good image. The exhibition connects his visuals to texts by Albert Suisa and will be open until May 3, 2022. To learn more about Canadian-born Israeli photographer Joel Kantor please visit: www.joelkantor.com/

The 2013 documentary Do You Believe in Love? will be shown online at 8 p.m., followed by a discussion at 9:30 p.m. with director Dan Wasserman, Tova Shamsian (the movie’s protagonist) and producer Barak Heymann. Film and discussion are in Hebrew. Sign up here: www.yonatannir.com/shadchanit

