Maroon 5 to move like Jagger in Tel Aviv

Maroon 5 will hold a concert at Park Hayarkon in Tel Aviv at the beginning of May.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 23, 2022 10:11
Maroon 5 is coming to Israel in May. (photo credit: LIVENATION)
Maroon 5 is coming to Israel in May.
(photo credit: LIVENATION)

American pop/rock superstars Maroon 5 will be making their Israel debut this year, on May 9 at Park Hayarkon in Tel Aviv.

Led by charismatic singer Adam Levine, the Grammy-winning band is one of the world’s most popular, selling millions of albums since their 2002 major-label debut, Songs About Jane.

They emerged as household names after the success of their third album, 2010’s Hands All Over, which included the international hit “Moves like Jagger.” In 2019, the band performed at the Super Bowl halftime show.

They will be arriving in Israel from their first show in Abu Dhabi on May 6. The Jewish Levine once tweeted that he has relatives in Israel.

Promoted by Live Nation, the Maroon 5 show will be the first major concert at Park Hayarkon from an international artist since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic some two years ago.

Maroon 5 at a concert in 2016. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Maroon 5 at a concert in 2016. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Tickets are on sale at http://9964.co.il/maroon5 



