Cigarettes After Sex return to Tel Aviv

Cigarettes After Sex will perform in Israel on June 21, tickets for The Lemonheads’ Israeli premier on May 21 are on sale, and the Israeli TV series The Crown Experiments has been sold to Roku.

By HANNAH BROWN, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 27, 2022 19:52

Updated: FEBRUARY 27, 2022 19:56
CIGARETTES AFTER SEX. (photo credit: EBRU YILDIZ)
Cigarettes After Sex, one of the biggest American buzz bands on the indie rock landscape will return to Israel on June 21 at Hangar 11 in Tel Aviv. The group last performed here in 2018 at the smaller Barby Club. The Brooklyn-via-Texas outfit’s ambient, dreamy music will comfort fans of the Cocteau Twins, Mazzy Star and Red House Painter, among many antecedents.

Formed in 2008 by Greg Gonzalez, its one permanent member, the band gained millions of word-of-mouth views on YouTube before releasing their self-titled debut album in June 2017.

Tickets are available at https://eventbuzz.co.il/lp/event/cas.

Tickets for Lemonheads show on sale

Tickets for The Lemonheads’ Israeli premier on May 21 at the Barby Club in Tel Aviv have gone on sale at www.barby.co.il.

As reported in The Jerusalem Post last week, the band, led by Evan Dando, will be performing its landmark 1992 fifth album, It’s A Shame About Ray, in its entirety, as part of an extensive European tour.

The show, promoted by Hamon Volume, will take place at 10 p.m., with doors opening at 8:30 p.m. 

Israeli show sold to Roku

The television series The Crown Experiments, created by and starring Israelis, has just been sold to the Roku Channel in the US to be broadcast around the world. It is expected to start streaming by the end of March. The series was created by Israeli siblings Yosh Ginton and Shlomit Ginton, with actor and director Ishai Golan as co-creator. It is a dark, psychological drama that explores the dangers and dramas of robots that have become all-too-human, an extremely trendy theme these days, but one that goes back to Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner in the 1980s and even Fritz Lang’s Metropolis in the 1920s. Golan and two of his fellow cast members from the popular Israeli series, False Flag, star in it: Angel Bonanni (Absentia) and Ania Bukstein (Game of Thrones, The Secrets). Golan plays a bitter, lonely psychotherapist questioning robots that have killed humans. The series explores what it means to be human and who gets to decide how both humans and robots are treated. Its subtitle is “Psychotherapy for Robots.”

Shlomit Ginton is a graduate of the Bezalel Academy of Art and Design’s Animation Department, while Yosh Ginton studied film at the Steve Tisch School of Film and Television at Tel Aviv University.

The Gintons presented the series at the Stareable Fest in New York, where executives from Roku saw the series and acquired it. The co-creators are currently in discussions about producing a second season.

 • Hannah Brown



