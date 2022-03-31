Jerusalem Highlights April 1-7

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

Visit Arouse Love, a new solo exhibition by Etti Abergel, curated by Tamar Gispan-Greenberg, at The New Gallery Artists’ Studios (Teddy Stadium, Gate 22). The exhibition focuses on the three-decade strong relationship Abergel has with the capital and is a great chance to see works by a very meaningful artist famous for her exploration of weaving and turning everyday objects, such as a football, into a work of art. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission.

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

Watch the 2019 film Homeward by director Nariman Aliev (9 p.m.) as part of a special show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine, at the Jerusalem Cinematheque (Ukrainian with Hebrew subtitles). Those with a Cinematheque membership can enjoy this screening free; visitors are encouraged to pay as much as they can; all proceeds go to support victims of Russian aggression.



The plot of this visually stunning film involves a father (actor Akhtem Seitablayev) who takes the body of his fallen son, killed in the 2014 Russo-Ukrainian War, for Muslim burial in the Crimean homeland. For more info see: jer-cin.org.il/en/event/53725

Or come watch The End of the World Motel, the new play by Ruby Porat Shoval shown at the Jerusalem Theatre (9 p.m.) with English and Hebrew subtitles. Set against the backdrop of the 1982 Lebanon War as the north of the country is attacked by katyusha rockets, the few guests who opt to stay at the hotel confront their unrealized dreams and dark past.

The show includes French songs by Israeli-born singer Mike Brant (Moshe Brand) who attained fame after moving to Paris in 1969. (NIS 220 per ticket, 20 Marcus St.) For details, call (02) 560-5755.

SUNDAY, APRIL 3

If you like trash films and cult horror movies, but still fear leaving the house during these uneasy COVID-19 days, you might enjoy the Hebrew podcast “Trashtalk” by Gili Porat and Shani Kinso. Enjoy talks with film critic Oron Shamir (who discusses the 2021 film Malignant), screenwriter Ziv Hermelin-Shadar (who talks about the 1994 Israeli movie Max and Morris) and lengthy debates about hitchhiking films, double-feature dyke camp films and more. Link: https://linktr.ee/TrashTalkThePod The podcast arranges cult movie screenings in the Herzliya Cinematheque, so stay tuned.

MONDAY, APRIL 4

Come bake matzah at the Matzah at the Square festival. The location is Safra Square and the event promises to be a lively and happy one. Why buy matzah at the shop when you can make some yourself? Admission is free.

Are you about to retire from work, have just retired, or have a parent who fits this description? Why not consider free classes in gardening, carpentry, or nutritional counseling? Created with the UP60 Jerusalem Center, these programs are meant to build a network of skilled volunteers who will later serve the larger community.

Those who know carpentry will help fix up the homes of the poor, those who garden will work at community gardens, those who know about healthy foods will help salvage food to feed the hungry. To learn more, e-mail [email protected] or call 052-862-7307.

TUESDAY, APRIL 5

Enjoy the opening of “Umwelt,” the new sound-work by Daniel Meir at the Tea House, which opens today at 6:30 p.m. at Hansen House (14 Gedalyahu Alon St.) and is also a homage to 1956 Villa Sherover and the tea house which functioned there. That house was moved to Hansen House grounds and will be a site-specific space for sound works, with four more such works planned for the upcoming year.

The term “Umwelt” (self-centered world) was coined by biologist Jakob Von Uexküll and later taken up by Heidegger and others to mean how each being in the world (a man, a bat, a bee) communicates with the world on the ground of its own biology (man sees, a bat hears, a bee dances).

Meir recorded bats who reside in unused bunkers and caves along the borders Israel shares with Lebanon and Jordan, to create an exploration of how sounds create maps of meaning that operate alongside the ones we humans are aware of. Hours: Monday to Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6

Listen to the instrumental piano trio Shalosh (Gadi Stern, Matan Assayag, David Michaeli) as they perform tonight at 10 p.m. at the Yellow Submarine. Tickets are NIS 70 at pre-sale and NIS 80 at the door. 13 Harechavim St. For tickets, call (02) 679-4040 or visit yellowsubmarine.org.il/en/.

Or head to the Mazkeka (3 Shoshan St.) to enjoy Bitim Kvedim (9 p.m.) an entire night devoted to live electronic music with Mule Driver, Aviv Stern and Sachi X Carmel. Tickets are NIS 40 at presale and NIS 50 at the door. Sample sounds here: https://soundcloud.com/muledriver

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

Visit the opening of the Primavera designer’s fair (3 p.m. to 10 p.m.) at Hansen House to explore the works of 30 local designers for this ninth edition of the pre-Passover event.

Among those featured are hat maker Aner5777, textile designer Na’ama Ben Moshe (NAMA), fashion designer Igor Kisilyuk, and the Jerusalem local design hub the Dojo (11 Bezalel St.). Free admission. 14 Gedalyahu Alon St.

Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Why not drop me a line at [email protected] and let In Jerusalem know about it? Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column. Due to COVID-19 we advise readers to phone ahead or check online to ensure listed events have not been changed at the last minute.