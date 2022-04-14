Jerusalem highlights: April 15-21

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

Those who remain indoors during COVID-19 are invited to visit the virtual space created for the Haifa group exhibition Two Imaginary Points and the View (curated by Zeela Kotler Hadari). This is a bold attempt to place works by dozens of artists in what is now called “The Stairs Quarter” in Haifa.

This wide-ranging exhibition includes the sound installation “14: Music for Wind, Fence, and Elements,” by Talya Eliav and Shai Lowenstein (13 Hahashmona’im St.); the photograph “The Stone is the Weapon of the Working Class,” by Mark Yashaev (down the street at number 7) and includes a video art homage to the late dancer Ayman Safiah created with musician Raymond Haddad (“Dawn,” shown at 13 HaHashmona’im St. as part of the Blue Will Stand Between Me and You group exhibition).

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

To visit virtually see: https://viewer.mapme.com/stairway-quarter/. It is also possible to visit the sites during a day trip to Haifa.

Those planning a trip to the North might include a visit to the 32rd International Haifa Festival of Children Theater and watch The Tree and the Child (Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. 50 Pevzner St., Haifa; NIS 59 per ticket). For more information about available shows, call (04) 860-0500.

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

Listen to the bewitching piano music of Keren Dun and Nitai Hershkovits, and guitar player Tamuz Dekel at a special back-to-back concert at Mazkeka today at 8:30 p.m., 3 Shoshan St. (NIS 50 per ticket at presale; NIS 60 after doors open.) This is a special chance to hear Dekel in a solo act; he usually performs alongside his band Tatran.

SUNDAY, APRIL 17

Watch a free screening of the 2008 documentary Herb & Dorothy (directed by Megumi Sasaki) at Hamifal today at 5 p.m. (3 Hama’aravim St.) as part of their ongoing Jerusalem Art Fair. Herb and Dorothy Vogel became famous in the New York art scene for amassing one of the most important art collections in the post-1960s era – which they did on a civil servant’s paycheck.

The screening will be followed by a Hebrew discussion on art collecting in this country (7:30 p.m.). Among the hundreds of works on offer are art pieces by Hanita Ilan, the late photographer David Serry, and painter Matan Ben Tolila. Works can be seen online (and purchased) here: jlmart.co.il/

MONDAY, APRIL 18

Ga Studio offers free family-oriented sand and cement workshops at Hansen House (14 Gedalyahu Alon St.) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. as part of the PLAY Festival (until Wednesday).

The three-day event is children-oriented; it offers an interactive game that explores the history of the building, which was formerly a leper colony; an exhibition about the creation of the world; and even a special book truck called “The Astronaut.”

For more information (in Hebrew): hansen.co.il/event/play2022/

TUESDAY, APRIL 19

Take your children to the Israel Museum to enjoy “Passover beyond Reality” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The youngsters will be able to paint and have their works mounted on the museum walls.

The young patrons also will be introduced to the works of Max Ernst and enjoy story hour with Shlomit Dvir. Cost is NIS 49 per child; NIS 54 for adults. All events are in Hebrew. 11 Derech Ruppin. Call (02) 670-8811 for more information.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20

Visit early 20th century Naples as you watch The King of Laughter, an Italian biopic devoted to Italian actor and playwright Eduardo Scarpetta. Played here by Toni Servillo, the film revolves around a legal dispute (which really took place) between Scarpetta and the proto-fascist poet Gabriele D’Annunzio.

Screened at 6 p.m. at the Jerusalem Cinematheque with English and Hebrew subtitles, this will be a gem of a film for aficionados of Italian culture.

OR LISTEN to a special unplugged concert with guitar player Ido Bukelman and spoken word artists Ofer Tisser and Shoham Sakana at 8:30 p.m. at Holzer Books (91 Jaffa St.). Free admission.

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

Celebrate the end of the Passover holiday with a selection of excellent online music from the African continent, thanks to “Awesome Tapes from Africa,” an online treasure house that brings unusual music from analog to digital.

Among the gems included are the 1989 Kadi Yombo (Tsogho music from Gabon); the 1982 album La Grande Cantatrice Malienne Vol. 3, by Mali diva Na Hawa Doumbia; and the only known recording by the diva from Senegal, Aby Ngana Diop. Link: www.awesometapes.com/

OR JOIN music historian Jerry Zolten and cartoonist Robert Crumb as they enjoy some very old jazz and blues tunes from the 1920s, at Chimpin’ the Blues.

Stay safe out there.

Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Why not drop me a line at [email protected] and let In Jerusalem know about it? Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column. Due to COVID-19 we advise readers to phone ahead or check online to ensure listed events have not been changed at the last minute.