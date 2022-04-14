The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Israeli musician, David Broza's new 'tefila' album

Versatile veteran musician unexpectedly creates new music for the Friday night prayer service.

By DAVID BRINN
Published: APRIL 14, 2022 21:04
DAVID BROZA: I read the prayers as an Israeli would read Hebrew and I fell in love with them. (photo credit: Ehud Lazin)
DAVID BROZA: I read the prayers as an Israeli would read Hebrew and I fell in love with them.
(photo credit: Ehud Lazin)

It was a phone call that David Broza never expected to receive.

Some two years ago, just before the COVID pandemic hit the world, the renowned Israeli singer/songwriter was approached Dr. Gady Levy, the vice president of programs at New York’s flagship Reform synagogue Temple Emanu–El.

“He asked me if I’d be interested in composing new music for the Friday night prayer service,” recounted Broza this week from his home in Tel Aviv.

The secular musician, whose illustrious career in Hebrew, Spanish and English has encompassed folk, jazz, flamenco and rock over some 40 albums, was taken aback but intrigued.

“I’m not religious, but I’m proudly Jewish with respect for the traditions, but I didn’t know if I was the right person to do this,” said the 66-year-old Broza, who explained that the venerable shul was attempting to attract a younger crowd to its service and wanted to create a unique, irreverent experience that could eventually flourish throughout the Jewish world ala the much-loved tunes of Shlomo Carlebach or Debbie Friedman.

Israeli artist David Broza performs at the annual Klezmer festival held in the Northern Israeli town of Tzfat on August 23, 2017. (credit: David Cohen/Flash90)Israeli artist David Broza performs at the annual Klezmer festival held in the Northern Israeli town of Tzfat on August 23, 2017. (credit: David Cohen/Flash90)

“When I expressed my reservations, Gadi asked me to look over the service and see if it inspired me.”

A few months into the pandemic and repeated quarantines, Broza finally got around to Levy’s request and discovered that, indeed, he was inspired.

“I read the first prayer for the lighting of the candles and I envisioned a liturgic piece of music that I grew up with when I lived in Spain. At the same time I was listening to Jimi Hendrix and The Band, I was also listening to Misa Criolla, the beautiful Spanish translation of the Catholic traditional liturgical text. It had choirs, ethnic instruments and was very folky. It was part of my inspiration,” said Broza, who added that he would have rejected the project if he had felt uncomfortable with it.

“It was all about if I could connect to the words and the prayers. And if something with integrity came through, then I would call this gentleman and tell him I was ready to do it. There are certain things I don’t want to taint because I may not be the right fit. I don’t lie to myself. But as I started to write, my wife Nili would poke her head in the door and say ‘wow, what’s this?’ I wrote it as I would any music, with integrity and totally true to me. It’s varied, from klezmer to Latin to gospel, jazz and rock – with a lot of energy.”

The selections include a salsa-infused “Shalom Aleichem” and a “L’cha Dodi” that, while totally new, fits right into the canon of the dozens of various well-known melodies to the prayer.

“I read the prayers as an Israeli would read Hebrew and I fell in love with them. The wording is poetic and beautiful, and I treated them the same way I would treat poems by Meir Ariel, Yehonatan Geffen or Alterman.”

Broza ended up writing 14 melodies in 14 days and let Levy know that the game was on. His next step was to find a musical partner who would arrange and orchestrate the pieces. Enter Israeli jazz great Omer Avital

“I was shopping in New York, and at that time due to COVID, restaurants couldn’t have indoor music, so Omer was performing outside and passing the hat. I couldn’t believe it. I stopped, listened, put some money in the hat and asked him if I could call him the next day about a project.”

Avital agreed to write the arrangements and helped Broza recruit the accompanying musicans.

“I had no clue that he would be such a great asset. He loves liturgical music and the classics, and he’s a stunning musician himself.”

The result is Tefila, a new album that combines Broza’s signature inventive melodies and the traditional prayer lyrics with orchestral arrangements and bass by Avital, enhanced by string and horn sections, plus the 25-piece Moran Singers Ensemble in Israel, as well as gospel singers from New York.

“Omer brought in these great young Israeli musicians in their 20s and I started singing “Misheberach Adonay Eloheinu” and to them, it didn’t sound foreign or an ancestral thing, it sounded Hebrew. They were blown away, texting their parents back in Israel ‘you wouldn’t believe it, I’m working with Broza on liturgical songs.’”

Broza and all the musicians on the record will debut the music in a live setting on May 6 at the synagogue’s Friday Night Hub Shabbat service for young professionals and will stage subsequent performances on the next eight first Fridays of every month.

“This is an endeavor and a new experience for me. I’m really excited about bringing it onstage for the first time,” said Broza, who added that Temple Emanu-El would distribute the album to synagogues who request it, along with sheet music for those who want to adapt the material for their own kabalat shabbats.

Despite the embellishments of the full band and singers, Broza stressed that the material was written to be performed in any configuration.

“It all starts and ends with the voice and guitar. You can bring in 80 musicians to dress it up with beautiful arrangement, but if you strip it down, it still works.”

Summing up Tefila, Broza called it “completely unexpected. But, I’m old enough now to understand where the beauty in life lies.”



Tags music singer jewish david broza prayer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
3

Scientists find leg of dinosaur that was killed by the great asteroid

Image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's concept of a broken-up asteroid. Scientists think that a giant asteroid, which broke up long ago in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, eventually made its way to Earth and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.
4

Third victim of Tel Aviv terror attack a former Israeli Olympian

Barak Lufan, Olympic athlete, was criticaly injured in a terror shooting attack in Tel Aviv on April 7, 2022, and died the next day.
5

Shin Bet finds mugs from Chinese embassy were not bugged

Part of the cup gifted by the Chinese embassy to Israeli government officials suspected of containing a listening device.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by