The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Israel Film Festival in LA to honor Henry Winkler

Winkler and Wiener will be honored on April 29 during the festival’s annual sponsor luncheon at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: APRIL 14, 2022 21:28
HENRY WINKLER (photo credit: Merrick Morton)
HENRY WINKLER
(photo credit: Merrick Morton)

The 35th Israel Film Festival (IFF) in Los Angeles announced that it will honor acclaimed actor, director, producer and author Henry Winkler with the 2022 IFF Career Achievement Award, real estate and philanthropist David Wiener with the 2022 IFF Humanitarian Award, and that Avi Nesher’s Image of Victory will be the festival’s opening-night movie at its gala on May 5. Ehud Bleiberg, the film’s producer, will receive the 2022 IFF Cinematic Achievement Award.

Best known for playing the iconic character Arthur “the Fonz” Fonzarelli on the television series Happy Days, Winkler recently visited Israel to act in a lead role in the Israeli/US crossover comedy, Chanshi, which was created by and stars Aleeza Chanowitz, and which was produced by the Israeli network Hot.

Winkler and Wiener will be honored April 29 during the festival’s annual sponsor luncheon at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, while Bleiberg will receive his award during the opening night gala.

Meir Fenigstein, founder and executive director of the Israel Film Festival, also announced that this year’s festival, which will run from May 5-26, will take place both in person and online.

The festival’s opening date was set to coincide with Israel’s Independence Day this year and Image of Victory is a particularly apt film to show on this date, since it tells the intertwined stories of young people at Kibbutz Nitzanim besieged by Egyptian forces during the Independence War, and of a young Egyptian filmmaker shooting a newsreel and the troops with which he is embedded. The moving, fact-based drama stars Amir Khoury, Joy Rieger, Ala Dakka and Meshi Kleinstein.

Speaking about the honorees, Fenigstein said, “Henry Winkler is an exceptional artist that has used his talents both in front of and behind the camera to entertain audiences around the world. His life and body of work is a benchmark that others aspire to for a career.

David Wiener’s international philanthropic endeavors and support of Israel is unparalleled while Ehud Bleiberg has created an indelible mark as one of Israel’s best and most prolific producers The Israel Film Festival sponsors, who are the very core of the Festival’s support, are thrilled to recognize these outstanding gentlemen.”

Tickets will go on sale on April 20. The full lineup and schedule will be announced in the coming days and will be available on the festival website at https://www.israelfilmfestival.com.



Tags film film israel film festival
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
3

Scientists find leg of dinosaur that was killed by the great asteroid

Image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's concept of a broken-up asteroid. Scientists think that a giant asteroid, which broke up long ago in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, eventually made its way to Earth and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.
4

Third victim of Tel Aviv terror attack a former Israeli Olympian

Barak Lufan, Olympic athlete, was criticaly injured in a terror shooting attack in Tel Aviv on April 7, 2022, and died the next day.
5

Shin Bet finds mugs from Chinese embassy were not bugged

Part of the cup gifted by the Chinese embassy to Israeli government officials suspected of containing a listening device.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by