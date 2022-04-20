Jerusalem highlights: April 22-28

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

Having served as CEO of the Jerusalem Cinematheque since 2013, Noa Regev now takes on a new role as head of the Israel Film Fund. As her farewell to the public, she curated an impressive selection of her most beloved films under the title “Carte Blanche.” Come watch the 1945 masterpiece Mildred Pierce, for which Joan Crawford won the Oscar (6:45 p.m.) and return on Sunday, April 24, to watch the 1969 Western Once Upon a Time in the West (8:15 p.m.). For more information see: jer-cin.org.il/en/lobby/carte-blanche-noa-regev

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

Watch the 2019 Colombian film Second Star on the Right (Segunda Estrella a la Derecha) by Ruth Caudeli at 8 p.m. as part of the “Other Love(s)” movie series held at Imbala (3 Yanai St.). The film depicts a bi-sexual woman, Emilia, who is refusing to grow up. Hence the title which refers to Peter Pan, the boy who refuses to become an adult. Spanish with English subtitles. Admission is free.

If you enjoy Queer cinema stay tuned for the planned Saturday (August 21) 8 p.m. screening of Twilight Kiss (Suk Suk). This Hong Kong film by Ray Yeung deals with two elderly men who discover their gayness at a late stage in their lives.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

Join an English language virtual tour with Ami Braun that explores the Atlit detention camp (8 p.m.) as part of the Beit Avi Chai series of virtual tours in English. Admission is free, sign up here: www.bac.org.il/events/?eventID=15687

Tickets to the Bar Avni evening concert at the Tel Aviv University School of Music Clairmont Concert Hall are already sold out, but readers can listen to her music online here: https://www.baravni.com/media Now the conductor of the Bayer-Philharmoniker, Avni was eight years old she fell in love with the conductor who taught her class music lessons. Today, she points to this human connection as something that serves as her focal point in her own musical career.

MONDAY, APRIL 25

Study and enjoy some very highlights indeed today at 6 p.m. at the free study group at Zigmund Bar (29 Gaza St.) to pour over the wisdom of the 1808 work The collection of Rabbi Nachman. The sermons were written down and brought to print by Nathan of Breslov and continue to inspire spiritual seekers until this very day. Everyone – Jew and non-Jew, religious and free-thinker – is invited to this Hebrew-language study group. Email in advance ([email protected]) to say hello before you join. The study goes on until 10 p.m.

Enjoy “Female Inglorious Bastards,” a series of art performances that kicks off at 2:30 p.m. at Mazkeka (3 Shoshan St.). It features Sara Siegel who will perform “566 Minutes,” which combines her two Holocaust legacies – being a granddaughter of Holocaust survivors who walked the forests, and being the alleged unrecognized daughter of Claude Lanzmann. In her performance, Siegel will watch for the first time the 1985 film Shoah by her claimed father while walking a treadmill for over nine hours.

Or stay home and watch Super Women, a 2013 documentary about the reality of supermarket cashiers. Many of the women working in the depicted location hail from the former USSR and are among the worst paid workers in this Start-up nation. The online 8 p.m. screening will be followed by a virtual discussion with the filmmakers Ronen Zaretzky and Yael Kipper at 9:30 p.m. Admission is free but please preregister to get a link at www.yonatannir.com/superwomen. The film is in Hebrew and Russian, with Hebrew subtitles only.

TUESDAY, APRIL 26

Laugh with comedian Yohay Sponder tonight at 9 p.m. at the Yellow Submarine (13 Herkevim St.). The Hebrew performance is titled “Between the Plagues.” NIS 99 per ticket. Call (02) 679-4040 to book.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27

Watch the 2012 film Oma & Bella about two elderly Jewish women who reside in Berlin and share the culinary heritage of their families who perished during the Holocaust. The screening of the film (German with English subtitles) will be followed by a workshop on intergenerational communication by Sara Leah Cracau. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (NIS 30 per ticket). Registration is by credit card via Renee at 054-497-8122; a Zoom link will be sent prior to the program. The event is part of Emunah Jerusalem’s Toby Willig Lecture Series.

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

Return to Mazkeka at 9 p.m. to groove to the Electronic music beats of Grischa Lichtenberger and Amit Dagan who is releasing his album Super Satin Italian Network today. You can listen to a sample from it and pre-order here: shorturl.at/estCR. NIS 50 per ticket at pre-sale; NIS 60 at the door. To purchase: shorturl.at/kBY29 (3 Shoshan St.).

HEADS UP

Join “Blood and Gold,” a unique hybrid event (online and in-person) that will focus on the works by the late artist Bianca Eshel Gershuni marking two years since her passing. This special evening (Sunday, May 1, at 7 p.m., NIS 90 per ticket) will include the opportunity to purchase print copies of the Erev Rav magazine (usually only offered online) devoted to the artist, and to watch a short 15-minute documentary about her work. For more information see: shorturl.ae/Naqb7. The event will be held in Hebrew at the Academic College of Tel Aviv-Yafo, Institute for Israeli Art, 10 Hever Haleumin St., Tel Aviv.

