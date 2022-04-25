The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Haviv Kaptzon wins 2022 Keshet Award

The award exhibition at the Herzliya Museum will be curated by Nathanja van Dijk, an art researcher and independent curator, and former director of the Kunsthal Rotterdam, the Netherlands. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 25, 2022 19:29
‘THE ELECTROMAGNETICS,’ stills from a video to be released in 2023. (photo credit: Courtesy Herzliya Museum of Art)
‘THE ELECTROMAGNETICS,’ stills from a video to be released in 2023.
(photo credit: Courtesy Herzliya Museum of Art)

The Herzliya Museum of Contemporary Art has announced that artist Haviv Kaptzon will be the 2022 recipient of the Keshet Award for Contemporary Art, founded by the Bar-Gil Avidan family.

The award exhibition at the Herzliya Museum will be curated by Nathanja van Dijk, an art researcher and independent curator, and former director of the Kunsthal Rotterdam, the Netherlands. 

Van Dijk came to Israel to conduct the selection process for the Keshet Award winner. “Kaptzon proposed a cohesive interdisciplinary approach that combines a futuristic utopian vision with a sober cultural view of the present,” she said. “The project makes skillful use of an original visual lexicon that draws on popular culture and classical art, and distills a poetic language filled with humor that places existential questions at its center.”

Kaptzon, born in 1983, holds a master’s degree in art from the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design, Jerusalem, and a bachelor’s degree in art from Shenkar – Engineering, Design, and Art, Ramat Gan. He has held solo exhibitions at Kav 16 Gallery, Tel Aviv; the Artists’ Studios, Tel Aviv; and Alfred Gallery, Tel Aviv. He has participated in numerous group exhibitions, including at the Israeli Center for Digital Art, Holon; Center for Contemporary Art, Tel Aviv; Tel Aviv Museum of Art; and Ashdod Art Museum. 

The proposed exhibition is based on a fictional play by the artist, which combines emotive expressions and the macabre, and mixes the philosophical with the mundane. The exhibition will include video works, sound, treated objects, and drawings. 

HAVIV KAPTZON (credit: Danny Pinkenthal) HAVIV KAPTZON (credit: Danny Pinkenthal)

Kaptzon’s solo exhibition, curated by Van Dijk, is scheduled to be open toward the end of 2023 at the Herzliya Museum of Contemporary Art.



Tags herzliya award art
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple
2

Putin demands Russia gain control of Jerusalem church as promised

Church of St Alexander Nevsky, Jerusalem.
3

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
4

Russia planned to invade Belarus after Lukashenko was reelected - GUR

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin (right) gestures next to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting at the Sirius educational center, in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on February 15.
5

Israeli weapon seen used by Neo-Nazi Ukrainian unit against Russia

Members of Azov battalion attend a rally on the Volunteer Day honouring fighters, who joined the Ukrainian armed forces during a military conflict in the country's eastern regions, in central Kiev, Ukraine March 14, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by