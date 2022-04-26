The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Finalists announced for best Jewish literature authors of 2022

The finalists for the prize, given for the best nonfiction piece of Jewish literature, are Danny Adeno Adebe, Ayala Fader and Menachem Kaiser.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 26, 2022 23:12
Bookshelf (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Bookshelf
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Three Jewish writers were chosen on Tuesday as finalists for the 2022 edition of the Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish Literature, in association with the National Library of Israel.

The finalists for the prize, given for the best nonfiction piece of Jewish literature, are Danny Adeno Adebe, Ayala Fader and Menachem Kaiser.

Danny Adeno Adebe's autobiography, From Africa to Zion: The Shepherd Boy Who Became Israel’s First Ethiopian-Born Journalist, was nominated for the prestigious Sami Rohr award. The autobiography tells the author's journey between Ethiopia and Jerusalem.

Fader's Hidden Heretics: Jewish Doubt in the Digital Age is a revealing look into the lives of ultra-Orthodox Jews whose online presence pushed them to explore the world outside of their communities.

The third nominee, Kaiser's Plunder: A Memoir of Family Property and Nazi Treasure, tells the story of a Holocaust survivor's battle to reclaim his childhood home in Poland in the face of Polish Law preventing restitution of Jewish property seized by the Nazis.

Danny Adeno Adebe's ''From Africa to Zion: The Shepherd Boy Who Became Israel's First Ethiopian-born Journalist'' (credit: DANNY ADENO ADEBE) Danny Adeno Adebe's ''From Africa to Zion: The Shepherd Boy Who Became Israel's First Ethiopian-born Journalist'' (credit: DANNY ADENO ADEBE)

Plunder: A Memoir of Family Property and Nazi Treasure is a New York Times Critics’ Best Nonfiction Book of 2021 and the winner of the Canadian Jewish Literary Award for Biography.

The winner will be announced in May during a virtual ceremony in which all three authors will be honored. The winner will also receive a $100,000 prize for "demonstrating the potential for continued contribution o the world of Jewish literature."



Tags Judaism culture literature
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeological dig in Turkey uncovers massive underground city

A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.
2

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
3

Russia planned to invade Belarus after Lukashenko was reelected - GUR

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin (right) gestures next to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting at the Sirius educational center, in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on February 15.
4

Israeli weapon seen used by Neo-Nazi Ukrainian unit against Russia

Members of Azov battalion attend a rally on the Volunteer Day honouring fighters, who joined the Ukrainian armed forces during a military conflict in the country's eastern regions, in central Kiev, Ukraine March 14, 2020.
5

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]ost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by