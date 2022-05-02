The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli Grateful Dead cover band, The Elevators, to play farewell show

The show will be at the band's most-played venue, Mike's Place in Jerusalem.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 2, 2022 20:53
THE ELEVATORS with Aryeh Naftali (left). (photo credit: Lorelai Kude)
Israel’s longest-standing purveyors of Grateful Dead music, The Elevators, will be performing its farewell show this Thursday night at its most-played venue, Mike’s Place in Jerusalem.

“All good things come to an end.... After 14-and-a-half years, five albums, 300+ performances and countless good times, The Elevators are moving on, up and over the rainbow,” wrote band founder Aryeh Naftali, in an invitation to the show.

“It was our pleasure to spearhead the resurgence of interest in the Grateful Dead here in Israel, playing dozens of Deadicated shows all over the country since the first “Deadheads Unite” shows at the Yellow Submarine in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv’s Barby Club in 2007.”

Since then, the band has perennially headlined the Moshav Country Fair at Mevo Modi’im, many Jerusalem Woodstock Festivals, the first Soul Dance event, and various Israel Grateful Dead Gatherings.



Tags music performance Grateful Dead
