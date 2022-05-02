Israeli Grateful Dead cover band, The Elevators, to play farewell show

Israel’s longest-standing purveyors of Grateful Dead music, The Elevators, will be performing its farewell show this Thursday night at its most-played venue, Mike’s Place in Jerusalem.

“All good things come to an end.... After 14-and-a-half years, five albums, 300+ performances and countless good times, The Elevators are moving on, up and over the rainbow,” wrote band founder Aryeh Naftali, in an invitation to the show.

“It was our pleasure to spearhead the resurgence of interest in the Grateful Dead here in Israel, playing dozens of Deadicated shows all over the country since the first “Deadheads Unite” shows at the Yellow Submarine in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv’s Barby Club in 2007.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Since then, the band has perennially headlined the Moshav Country Fair at Mevo Modi’im, many Jerusalem Woodstock Festivals, the first Soul Dance event, and various Israel Grateful Dead Gatherings.