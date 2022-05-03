The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Israeli artists win as US court rules against ‘pirates’

The court awarded $7,650,000 in damages from each of the pirated sites for infringing the creators’ rights. 

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: MAY 3, 2022 22:48
AMOS GITAI (left), Moshe Edery (second left), Shimon Peres and Leon Edery. (photo credit: RAFI DELOYA)
AMOS GITAI (left), Moshe Edery (second left), Shimon Peres and Leon Edery.
(photo credit: RAFI DELOYA)

In a big win for Israeli content creators and rights holders, the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York issued an order on Tuesday for US Internet services providers (ISPs) to block access to the servers of websites that market pirated Israeli content. 

The US Federal Court recognized Israel TV, Sdarot TV and Israeli-TV as websites providing illegal services and issued US ISPs an immediate order to block access to these websites’ servers. Additionally, the court issued an order to all technology service providers that help distribute these pirate websites to immediately cease and desist providing services to these pirate operators   

The court awarded $7,650,000 in damages from each of the pirated sites for infringing the creators’ rights. 

Last February, the rights holders of Israeli content, including HOT, YES, Charlton, United King and other media outlets filed the complaint against these pirate websites illegally broadcasting Israeli content abroad. 

The court ruling is the culmination of a battle that Israeli content creators have been fighting for decades against those who pirate their work, a fight which is all the more significant to because even the most successful Israeli artists do not earn huge sums of money compared to their counterparts abroad. 

Producer Moshe Edery, chairperson of Screen IL, a legal Israeli content site available in the US, said: “The ruling issued by the US federal court is an unprecedented achievement in the persistent battle of Israeli rights holders against pirated content. After decades of being robbed, all of the Israeli creators and content owners joined forces to battle the criminal operators of the pirate websites worldwide.”



Tags israeli film Piracy Israeli TV
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large-scale study identifies severe COVID-19 risk groups

COVID-19 (illustrative)
2

Nearly half of Israelis fear a second Holocaust is coming - poll

Yahrzeit candles with names of Holocaust victims are giving away to the public ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day, at Habima Square in Tel Aviv, April 26, 2022
3

Mossad operates in Iran, foils plot to kill Israeli diplomat, US general

Iranians burn Israeli and US flags during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022
4

Russian bank executive joins Ukrainian forces in Kyiv

Igor Volobuev during his interview with The Insider.
5

Does morning coffee kill your good gut bacteria?

Cup of coffee

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Independence 2022 - Artist List
Independence 2022 - Main Events
Independence 2022 - IAF Flyover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by