Transparent’ creator Joey Soloway to attend TA student film fest

Transparent creator Joey Soloway, who identifies as nonbinary and changed their first name from Jill to Joey in 2020, will be attending the Tel Aviv International Student Film Festival, which will be held from June 12-18 at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque and other venues.

The Emmy-winning comedy-drama series on Amazon debuted in 2014 and revolved around a Los Angeles family and their lives following the discovery that their parent (Jeffrey Tambor) is a trans woman named Maura.

It ran through 2019, despite Tambor being accused of sexual harassment on the set in 2017 which led to his dismissal.

Soloway, who identifies as non-binary and gender non-conforming, directed and wrote the film Afternoon Delight, winning the Best Director award at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival.

The festival announced that the Iranian film The Fourth Wall, by Mahbubeh Kalai, has been removed from the international competition, at the director’s request.

Notable guests

Among the other guests, this year will be Sebastian Lelio, the Chilean director who made Gloria Bell, A Fantastic Woman and Disobedience; Mia Hansen-Love, the French filmmaker whose films include Bergman Island and Things to Come; Albert Serra, the Catalan director who made Liberte and The Death of Louis XIV.

Nana Ekvtimishvili, the Georgian director of My Happy Family; German director Angele Schanelec, who made I Was Home But...; Gökhan Tiryaki, the Turkish cinematographer who worked on Winter Sleep and Once Upon a Time in Anatolia by Nuri Bilge Ceylan; and Para One, the French composer-director who wrote the music for Petit Maman and Portrait of a Lady on Fire. The judges will include acclaimed Cambodian director Rithy Panh (The Missing Picture).

For more details, visit the festival website at https://www.taufilmfest.com.

Hannah Brown contributed to this report.