Jerusalem Highlights June 17-23

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

Join pianist Astrith Baltsan at noon for the concert For Whom the Bell Tolls: Music Inspired by Folk Tales. Enjoy a guided concert that includes, among others, Rimski-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade” and Stravinsky’s “The Firebird.” NIS 100 per ticket. The Jerusalem Theatre, 5 Chopin St. Details: 561-1498.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

Enjoy the best films on offer via DocAviv in the comfort of your own home (until June 30). Check out Crows are White by Ahsen Nadeem. Born in Saudi Arabia, Nadeem was brought up as a Muslim but chose a different life. The film is an attempt to explore the power of faith via the lens of Japanese Buddhism. NIS 19 per VOD ticket. If you feel the summer heat is getting to you, consider the NIS 79 option for unlimited viewing of all the films on offer. https://www.docaviv.co.il

Kamancheh player Yagel Haroush. (credit: Tamar Zimerman) SUNDAY, JUNE 19

Watch the 1995 film Leaving Las Vegas with Nicolas Cage and Elisabeth Shue at the Jerusalem Cinematheque at 6 p.m. as part of a tribute to the US actor. The film is about addiction and self-destruction. If you love Cage, this is your week! Come enjoy the 1997 action movie Face/Off by John Woo (Monday, June 20, at 6 p.m.) and the 2002 Adaptation by Spike Jonze (Wednesday, June 22, at 6 p.m.). Info: jer-cin.org.il/en/lobby/nicolas-cage-tribute

MONDAY, JUNE 20

Enjoy the Jerusalem tradition of Jewish music as performed by the best cantors of this age, including Yechiel Nahari, Siman Tov Shai and Refael Brazni. This evening focuses on the Syrian musical heritage of Aleppo. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 9:30 p.m. NIS 110 per ticket.

This is the first concert in a series that includes North African Jewish tradition (Tuesday, June 21, 9 p.m. with Kamancheh player Yigal Harosh); Turkish songs from Urfa, which is considered the biblical city of Ur of the Chaldees, Wednesday, June 22, 9 p.m.); and Iraq (Thursday, June 23, 9 p.m.). NIS 110 per ticket. Confederation House (12 Emile Botta St.). For details: 539-9360

TUESDAY, JUNE 21

Watch The Four, a new English language musical comedy at the Khan Theater at 8 p.m. The show, written and directed by Yisrael Lutnick, is about two couples who go on a blind date and end up competing for a part under the spotlight. Tickets are “Play First, Pay Later” – which means you register online but you pay the theater as much as you think your evening was worth afterward. This option is only offered today and tomorrow. For more information: https://israel-theatre.com/tickets/index.html The theater is at 2 David Remez St.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22

Drink some wine (at 7 p.m.) and hear a discussion (at 8 p.m.) on Jewish values and Zionism as explored in Gol Kalev’s new book Judaism 3.0 – Judaism’s Transformation to Zionism, at the Begin Heritage Center (6 Nachon St.). Panel speakers include Jewish Agency acting chairman Yaakov Hagoel and Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan Nahoum. The wine (and discussion) are free. Preregister at https://judaism-zionism.com. The book will be available at a discounted price during the event.

Enjoy a White Elephant Sale at Emunah (6 Arlosorov St.). The sale includes toys, hats, shoes, books and much more, with all proceedings aiding those in need. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The sale also will be held Thursday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and Sunday, June 26, between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more details, call 563-9963.

THURSDAY, JUNE 23

Watch the 1979 Bob Fosse film All That Jazz at the Rex Theater, 3 Hama’aravim St. at 8 p.m. The theater offers film classics at affordable prices (NIS 20 per ticket). If you have never heard of Fosse before, this is the film for you. Come watch a slightly fictional autobiographical film about one of the best American dancers to ever work in the movie business.

HEADS UP:

Mom (Defect) is a solo exhibition by Lali Frueling is being shown at the Herzliya Artists Residence (7 Yodfat St.). Two years ago, Frueling created a dead body out of silicon and left it for dead as part of the Loving Art, Making Art festival (“Untitled or Yamo Laying on the Grass,” curated by Avi Lubin). This exhibition, curated by Tali Ben Nun, is titled Drag Me to Hell. It continues the artist’s fascination with the artistic effort to produce beauty when faced with oblivion. Until June 29. For more information: www.theartistsresidence.org/en

