The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Jerusalem Highlights June 17-23

What's new to do in Israel's capital?

By HAGAY HACOHEN
Published: JUNE 18, 2022 20:59
LALI FRUHELING’S Drag Me To Hell (detail), 2022, black and white print. (photo credit: LENA GOMON)
LALI FRUHELING’S Drag Me To Hell (detail), 2022, black and white print.
(photo credit: LENA GOMON)

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

Join pianist Astrith Baltsan at noon for the concert For Whom the Bell Tolls: Music Inspired by Folk Tales. Enjoy a guided concert that includes, among others, Rimski-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade” and Stravinsky’s “The Firebird.” NIS 100 per ticket. The Jerusalem Theatre, 5 Chopin St. Details: 561-1498. 

SATURDAY, JUNE 18 

Enjoy the best films on offer via DocAviv in the comfort of your own home (until June 30). Check out Crows are White by Ahsen Nadeem. Born in Saudi Arabia, Nadeem was brought up as a Muslim but chose a different life. The film is an attempt to explore the power of faith via the lens of Japanese Buddhism. NIS 19 per VOD ticket. If you feel the summer heat is getting to you, consider the NIS 79 option for unlimited viewing of all the films on offer. https://www.docaviv.co.il

Kamancheh player Yagel Haroush. (credit: Tamar Zimerman) Kamancheh player Yagel Haroush. (credit: Tamar Zimerman)
SUNDAY, JUNE 19

Watch the 1995 film Leaving Las Vegas with Nicolas Cage and Elisabeth Shue at the Jerusalem Cinematheque at 6 p.m. as part of a tribute to the US actor. The film is about addiction and self-destruction. If you love Cage, this is your week! Come enjoy the 1997 action movie Face/Off by John Woo (Monday, June 20, at 6 p.m.) and the 2002 Adaptation by Spike Jonze (Wednesday, June 22, at 6 p.m.). Info: jer-cin.org.il/en/lobby/nicolas-cage-tribute  

MONDAY, JUNE 20 

Enjoy the Jerusalem tradition of Jewish music as performed by the best cantors of this age, including Yechiel Nahari, Siman Tov Shai and Refael Brazni. This evening focuses on the Syrian musical heritage of Aleppo. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 9:30 p.m. NIS 110 per ticket. 

This is the first concert in a series that includes North African Jewish tradition (Tuesday, June 21, 9 p.m. with Kamancheh player Yigal Harosh); Turkish songs from Urfa, which is considered the biblical city of Ur of the Chaldees, Wednesday, June 22, 9 p.m.); and Iraq (Thursday, June 23, 9 p.m.). NIS 110 per ticket. Confederation House (12 Emile Botta St.). For details: 539-9360

TUESDAY, JUNE 21 

Watch The Four, a new English language musical comedy at the Khan Theater at 8 p.m. The show, written and directed by Yisrael Lutnick, is about two couples who go on a blind date and end up competing for a part under the spotlight. Tickets are “Play First, Pay Later” – which means you register online but you pay the theater as much as you think your evening was worth afterward. This option is only offered today and tomorrow. For more information: https://israel-theatre.com/tickets/index.html The theater is at 2 David Remez St.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22 

Drink some wine (at 7 p.m.) and hear a discussion (at 8 p.m.) on Jewish values and Zionism as explored in Gol Kalev’s new book Judaism 3.0 – Judaism’s Transformation to Zionism, at the Begin Heritage Center (6 Nachon St.). Panel speakers include Jewish Agency acting chairman Yaakov Hagoel and Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan Nahoum. The wine (and discussion) are free. Preregister at https://judaism-zionism.com. The book will be available at a discounted price during the event.

Enjoy a White Elephant Sale at Emunah (6 Arlosorov St.). The sale includes toys, hats, shoes, books and much more, with all proceedings aiding those in need. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The sale also will be held Thursday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and Sunday, June 26, between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more details, call 563-9963.

THURSDAY, JUNE 23

Watch the 1979 Bob Fosse film All That Jazz at the Rex Theater, 3 Hama’aravim St. at 8 p.m. The theater offers film classics at affordable prices (NIS 20 per ticket). If you have never heard of Fosse before, this is the film for you. Come watch a slightly fictional autobiographical film about one of the best American dancers to ever work in the movie business.

HEADS UP: 

Mom (Defect) is a solo exhibition by Lali Frueling is being shown at the Herzliya Artists Residence (7 Yodfat St.). Two years ago, Frueling created a dead body out of silicon and left it for dead as part of the Loving Art, Making Art festival (“Untitled or Yamo Laying on the Grass,” curated by Avi Lubin). This exhibition, curated by Tali Ben Nun, is titled Drag Me to Hell. It continues the artist’s fascination with the artistic effort to produce beauty when faced with oblivion. Until June 29. For more information: www.theartistsresidence.org/en

Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Drop me a line at [email protected] to let In Jerusalem know about it. Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.



Tags movie art Docaviv Jerusalem Cinematheque
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Spanish-Israeli team finds mechanism to make blood cancer cells harmless

3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
2

Long COVID may be behind mysterious child hepatitis - study

Hepatitis A virus (HVA) causes acute inflammation of the liver and is the most common of all forms of viral hepatitis
3

Groundbreaking treatment for HIV/AIDS developed by Israeli research team

Staining for engineered cells that secrete the antibody against HIV.
4

Israel warns Assad, will bomb palaces if Iran operations continue -report

Aviv Kochavi (L) and Bashar Assad (R)
5

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by