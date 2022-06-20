The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Foreigner returns to Israel

When Foreigner played in Tel Aviv in 2018, Jones didn't join the band due to illness, resulting in the show featuring no original members of the band.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 20, 2022 20:25
British veteran rockers Foreigner will be returning to Israel on September 29 at the Amphipark in Ra’anana. One of the most successful bands of the 70s and 80s, Foreigner boasts hits like “Juke Box Hero”, “Cold As Ice”, “Hot Blooded” and the now-standard anthem, “I Want To Know What Love Is”.

The group includes one original member, 77-year-old founder Mick Jones, who is supported by longtime lead singer Kelly Hansen, who replaced original vocalist Lou Gramm. They are playing festivals and shows throughout Europe later this summer.

“I think there’ll always be an element of the new guy thing,” Hansen told the Post in 2018, “but I really feel like I’m inside these songs, and I really understand what the Foreigner element is, and I think all the guys really work hard at trying to do that.”

“This is the band that released these songs, and they’re great melodies and great lyrics, and it’s not up to me to change them significantly so I can wave my hand and say ‘Look, it’s me, it’s me, it’s different,’” he added.

When Foreigner played in Tel Aviv in 2018, Jones didn’t join the band due to illness, resulting in the show featuring no original members of the band.

Foreigner's 40th anniversary tour concert in Tel Aviv (credit: AMY SPIRO)Foreigner's 40th anniversary tour concert in Tel Aviv (credit: AMY SPIRO)

Tickets to the show are avaiable at https://www.eventim.co.il and https://barak-tickets.co.il, or by calling *9066.



Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
