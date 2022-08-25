Israeli pop duo Static and Ben El split up after 7 years

The musical duo Liraz Russo, known by his stage-name Static, and Ben El Tavori announced that they would be going separate ways on Thursday, after seven years of working together in Israel and abroad.

The two wrote in a joint post on their Instagram accounts, saying that "we both decided it was time for each of us to walk our own way."

the duo's separation announcement comes against the backdrop of Ben El's personal conflict with his ex-partner Ortal Amar.

About three months ago, Static and Ben El's management team informed the latter that they expected him to solve his personal problems and that they would not be able to continue like this for long.

"Loved ones, friends, dear audience, our family. It's time for us to sort out all the rumors and mess you've heard," the two wrote. "We both decided that it was time for each of us to walk our own way. This amazing project called Static and Ben El completely changed our lives."

Other reasons for the split include Ben El's desire to break away from Israel, taking a long break from his career staying away from the industry and his personal interests.

After he finishes all his commitments, he intends to take off for an extended period of time to live in the United States, where his partner Daniel Levy, Kim Kardashian's stylist and who, according to reports, has been in a relationship with him for the past few months, lives, according to N12.

The Instagram post

"From two kids with a dream to the composition of the decade, millions of views, thousands of performances in Israel and abroad and truly satisfying work and a dream that has come true, all thanks to you. So first of all a huge thank you from us to you. This decision was not easy but it is not new either, we still love each other very much and of course we will support each other in everything," the Instagram post said.

"We feel that we have reached musical exhaustion of the project and we each want to explore ourselves individually and bring you new music that breaks boundaries, just like we did seven years ago. Of course, all the existing performances will take place as usual and any other commitment will be fulfilled to the best of our ability. We love you a lot, we are not going anywhere. See you in our new incarnation."

Production company Saban, like the managers of Static and Ben El, Yoav Gross and Oron Kalfon, prefers to leave Tavori's management and stay exclusively with Static.

Between Tavori, Lagros and Kalfon there is a joint employment contract that will be specified in time, and therefore the notice of separation from Ben El, and the dissolution of the duo may end up in court, if Ben El so desires.

"He caused damage to the pair of millions of shekels," sources privy to the details told Ynet. "The managers wanted more time to try and resolve the issue, but the massive pressure on Ben El's behavior left no choice."

Static and Ben El's musical history

Static and Ben El collaborated for the first time in 2015 when they featured on the song #Dobeagle by rapper Ron Nesher.

Together with Jordi, who produced the song, they released their first single Barbie later that year to a successful reception like many of the songs they released afterward - including Kvish Hahof, Silsulim, Zahav and Tudu Bom.

In 2017, the trio won the Acomm Award in the Breakthrough of the Year category. Later, Static and Ben El appeared on the biggest stages in Israel and were given the title of the music world's people of the year.