Robbie Williams, Sam Smith to perform in Israel in 2023

Some of the biggest international names in music will be hitting the stage in Tel Aviv in the summer of 2023, with the Summer in the City music festival on May 31 and June 1, 2023.

Take a look at the lineup scheduled to appear at Tel Aviv's Park Hayarkon next year:

Robbie Williams

Set to headline the two-day festival is British artist Robbie Williams, who first came into the public eye as a member of Take That from 1990-1995. Since then, he has achieved extensive commercial success, selling over 20 million albums and 8.66 million singles as a solo artist, and releasing his 10th album, XXV, in September 2022.

Fresh from his trip to Qatar where he performed as part of the FIFA World Cup 2022 celebrations, Williams will be touching down in Israel to perform this May for the first time since 2015.

Sam Smith

Unlike Williams, Sam Smith's performance at Summer in the City will be their debut performance in Israel. The 30-year-old singer-songwriter is set to release their fourth studio album Gloria in 2023, and in 2022, their single Unholy went viral, with millions watching and listening to a promotional clip of the song even before its official release date.

Smith has won four Grammy Awards, three Brit Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, and an American Music Award, as well as a Golden Globe and an Academy Award.

Calum Scott

Pop artist Calum Scott, who rose to prominence in April 2015 after competing in Britain's Got Talent completes the trio of British singer-songwriters who will be performing on the Summer in the City stage.

Scott is best known for his cover of the Robyn hit, Dancing on my Own, which peaked at number two on the UK Singles Chart and was the UK's best-selling single of summer 2015.

Martin Garrix

Critically acclaimed DJ and EDM superstar Martin Garrix is also set to appear in Tel Aviv this summer. The 26-year-old Dutch disk jockey and producer was ranked number one on DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs list for three years in a row between 2016-2018.

Martin Garrix (credit: LOUIS VAN BAAR)

Garrix previously appeared in Tel Aviv in September 2018 and is now set to return to play his biggest hits for an energetic crowd, including Animals, In the Name of Love and Scared to Be Lonely.

Papa Roach

Rounding out the diverse music genres featured at Summer in the City is American rock band, Papa Roach. The group is considered one of the pioneers of alternative metal or nu-metal and is influenced by many different styles of music. Over the years they have released 11 albums, with several Grammy Award nominations, Billboard Award nominations and Kerrang! Award wins to show for their success.

Finally, Israel's own pop sensations Static and NUNU will be taking to the stage as well.

Tickets for the event are set to go on sale at 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning and start from NIS 399 for a standing ticket. Those wishing to experience the star-studded show up close and personal also have the option of purchasing a NIS 799 Gold Standard ticket or the NIS 1399 VIP Tribune ticket.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.leaan.co.il.