NLI holds Hanukkah activities for Jewish youths from Ukraine and Russia

The participants from the two countries included both olim and refugees from the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 24, 2022 05:47
National Library of Israel holds Hanukkah activities for Jewish youths from Ukraine and Russia. (photo credit: RACHEL NEIMAN)
National Library of Israel holds Hanukkah activities for Jewish youths from Ukraine and Russia.
(photo credit: RACHEL NEIMAN)

The National Library of Israel (NLI) in Jerusalem hosted about 50 Jewish youths between the ages of 12 and 20 that arrived to Israel from Ukraine and Russia between Tuesday and Thursday, the library said this week.

The participants from the two countries included both olim and refugees from the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war. The program the they participated in was called the "Winter Art Lab."

The participants presented and documented their experiences of aliyah through art and theater. It was done by providing all participants with multiple different workshops comprising of writing letters to their future selves, learned about the library's archives, group discussions and other creative workshops that included audio, musical, theater and video recording.

The staff working with NLI all spoke Russian and Ukrainian to properly communicate with the participants.

What happens at the end of the program?

At the last day, the participants presented their creations to their peers as well as to their friends and families.

National Library of Israel holds Hanukkah activities for Jewish youths from Ukraine and Russia. (credit: RACHEL NEIMAN) National Library of Israel holds Hanukkah activities for Jewish youths from Ukraine and Russia. (credit: RACHEL NEIMAN)

The NLI collaborated with Wild Walks and Gesher L'Europa in order to start this initiative. NLI and Wild Walks began working together last May to host refugees and new olim in Israel.



