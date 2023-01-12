Netflix to add Israeli film every week for rest of winter

After no new Hebrew-language film were screened on Netflix, every week, a new Israeli film from the last three decades will be added the site's permanent content library each week.

The films include The Band's Visit, The Wedding Plan, Saint Clara, Our Father, Hunting Elephants, Ajami, Tel Aviv Stories and more.

While over the years, there were not blue-and-white films on Netflix Israel, during the winter, a new film will go up every Friday as part of "Israeli Friday."

A total of 16 high-quality Hebrew-language classics from the past three decades will be screened on Netflix in Israel. Among other things, there will be blockbusters such as Ophir Award winners Fill the Void and Late Marriage; award-winning works that have been recognized worldwide such as The Band's Visit and the Oscar-nominated foreign film Ajami; iconic 90s movies like Holy Clara which one the Ophir Award and the Tel Aviv Stories award; and favorites like Laces, God's Neighbors, Or (My Treasure) and more.

What is on already and what can be looked forward to?

So far, Netflix has already added Eran Kolirin's "The Band's Visit", Rama Burshtein's "The Wedding Plan", Reshef Levy's Hunting Elephants, Dover Kosashvili's Late Marriage, and Danny Lerner's Walls.

Smartphone with Netflix logo is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken April 19, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

The next films to be released, in chronological order, will be Rama Burshtein's Fill the Void (Jan.13), Meni Yaish's God's Neighbors (Jan. 20), Ayelet Menahemi's Noodle (Jan. 27), Meni Yaish's Our Father (Feb. 3) , Jacob Goldwasser's Laces (Feb. 10), Precious Life" by Shlomi Eldar (Feb. 17), Saint Clara by Ari Folman and Ori Sivan (Feb. 24), Ajami by Scandar Copti and Yaron Shani (Mar. 3), Tel Aviv Stories by Ayelet Menahemi and Nirit Yaron (Mar. 10), Or (My Treasure) by Keren Yedaya (Mar. 17) and Adam Resurrected by Paul Shrader (Mar. 24).