The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Hugh Laurie to join new season of Israeli hit show 'Tehran’

Laurie is best known for starring as Dr. Gregory House in the Fox medical drama House for eight seasons.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 11, 2023 18:08
Hugh Laurie at Keshet’s Innovative TV Conference in Jerusalem (photo credit: ODED KARNI/INTV)
Hugh Laurie at Keshet’s Innovative TV Conference in Jerusalem
(photo credit: ODED KARNI/INTV)

Apple TV+ has renewed Tehran for a third season, in which Hugh Laurie will join the cast as Eric Peterson, a South African nuclear inspector.

The KAN 11 series, which won an International Emmy for Best Drama in its first season, boasted another American star in its second season, Glenn Close.

Laurie is best known for starring as Dr. Gregory House in the Fox medical drama House for eight seasons.

What has happened on Tehran so far?

The series is focused on Tamar (Niv Sultan), a young Mossad agent from an Iranian family who is sent to Tehran to destabilize the Iranian nuclear program. After going rogue at the end of Season 2 and reeling from the loss of her closest allies in Season 3, Tamar must find a way to reinvent herself and win back the Mossad’s support if she is to survive.

“We are so excited to have the brilliant Hugh Laurie join Niv and the incredibly talented cast in a new storyline that has all the makings of an unforgettable season,” Morgan Wandell, the head of international programming for Apple TV+, told Variety.



Tags Israel culture television Tehran Kan
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
2

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
3

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
4

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
5

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 25,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by