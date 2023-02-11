Hugh Laurie to join new season of Israeli hit show 'Tehran’

Apple TV+ has renewed Tehran for a third season, in which Hugh Laurie will join the cast as Eric Peterson, a South African nuclear inspector.

The KAN 11 series, which won an International Emmy for Best Drama in its first season, boasted another American star in its second season, Glenn Close.

Laurie is best known for starring as Dr. Gregory House in the Fox medical drama House for eight seasons.

What has happened on Tehran so far?

The series is focused on Tamar (Niv Sultan), a young Mossad agent from an Iranian family who is sent to Tehran to destabilize the Iranian nuclear program. After going rogue at the end of Season 2 and reeling from the loss of her closest allies in Season 3, Tamar must find a way to reinvent herself and win back the Mossad’s support if she is to survive.

“We are so excited to have the brilliant Hugh Laurie join Niv and the incredibly talented cast in a new storyline that has all the makings of an unforgettable season,” Morgan Wandell, the head of international programming for Apple TV+, told Variety.