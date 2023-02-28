The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Around the world: a new type of play experience

SHALOM LACH ERETZ • Cameri New Generation • Cameri Theater, Tel Aviv • February 23

By RACHEL BERNSTEIN
Published: FEBRUARY 28, 2023 00:48
AN ISRAELI COUPLE in Berlin in the play ‘Shalom Lach Eretz.’ (photo credit: Cameri Theatre/Gallery)
AN ISRAELI COUPLE in Berlin in the play ‘Shalom Lach Eretz.’
(photo credit: Cameri Theatre/Gallery)

‘Ladies and gentlemen, the flight will begin to take off shortly. Please take your seats and fasten your seatbelts.”

Perhaps an airline announcement is not the most traditional way to start a play. For the Cameri Theater’s play, Shalom Lach Eretz (Hello, My Country), it is quite appropriate. The 90-minute play is the work of The Cameri New Generation. Written and directed by Moriah Zarchia, the play features hilarious acting.

The accents, though purposely over-exaggerated at times, will leave you wondering where the actors are from. This play had more English than most performances seen on the Israeli stage.

The play has a format of four stories told as mini performances. The theme of being a foreigner is the common thread in the stories. The play is the Aliyah experience in reverse. Rather than being about the difficulty of coming to Israel, it is about the difficulty of leaving.

The first of the four stories is that of a young gay couple who moved from Israel to Berlin. The couple stereotypically opened a hummus bar. They moved in the hopes of finding a place where their son could grow up in a country where a child with two fathers wouldn’t stand out. They neglected to factor in standing out as an immigrant and as a Jew. Through some stereotypes and flat holocaust jokes, revelations about their bullied son come to light.

The next story is about three people in Dubai rising in an elevator towards the success of selling their start-up. A broken elevator followed by a mysterious text message leads to the question of how important is wealth if it means betraying your country. The comedic elevator man, Abu, is the tech support who helps them by calling the elevator company.

“Abu, would you ever betray your country?” asked the Israeli’s trapped in Dubai.

“Oh no, I’d never, ever betray Pakistan.”

The elevator is fixed at last. Are they going up or down?

From a financial motive, we move on to culture. An Israeli woman worked hard to immigrate into French culture. Her dream is to marry a French man and live like the Parisians. She arrives home from her first date with just such a man. Her cousin’s unexpected arrival causes discord between her Israeli identity and French culture.

The last story finds four friends in Atlanta on Yom Kippur. Posting excessive amounts of stories on Instagram, lounging by the pool and discussing their idol, Kim Kardashian. Until one of their group reveals that she is fasting. The girl erupts with homesick tears. Her friends decide the best way to help her is to go to a synagogue. The friends ask a reluctant Jeremy, “Do you want to be like Nebuchadnezzar and separate us on Yom Kippur?”

Jeremy, the American reform Jew from Atlanta, confesses, “you know what? I gosh darn don’t!” For them, it is trying to find some home when they are anywhere but.

The play seeks to sum up multiple types of immigrant experiences. At first glance, this is a simple comedy about being out of place. A deeper look reveals the questions asked from such a play: What does it mean to be a Jew in the diaspora? What does it mean to do it on purpose?

Through the laughing and painful relating, the audience is overall left with the strong feeling, it’s good to be home.



Tags theater arts cameri berlin
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
4

Polish police say they ruled out that Julia Wendel is Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann
5

Ukraine's Zelensky says he plans to meet China's Xi

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by