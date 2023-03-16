The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Israeli Cinema Day to honor Chaim Topol

All Israeli films at theaters around the country, from Eilat to Rosh Pina, will cost only NIS 10 on this day.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: MARCH 16, 2023 02:44
‘Tevye the Dairyman’ played by Chaim Topol in the popular 1971 film, ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ (photo credit: JERUSALEM REPORT ARCHIVES)
‘Tevye the Dairyman’ played by Chaim Topol in the popular 1971 film, ‘Fiddler on the Roof’
(photo credit: JERUSALEM REPORT ARCHIVES)

Seventy-five years of Israeli cinema will be celebrated on Israeli Cinema Day on March 22, which will be dedicated to the memory of the beloved Israeli actor, Chaim Topol, who passed away on March 9. 

All Israeli films at theaters around the country, from Eilat to Rosh Pina, will cost only NIS 10 on that day and there will be 39 movies shown as part of this special event. Of these, 14 will be premieres and the rest will be recent films, many of which have won Ophir Awards in Israel, and prizes at festivals around the world. 

“I am excited to celebrate Israeli Cinema Day to mark 75 years of cinematic creation,” Culture and Sport Minister Miki Zohar said. “During the 75 years of the country’s existence, the Israeli film industry has grown and is flourishing and thriving and winning awards at the world’s most important film festivals. 

“I call on the general public all over the country, in the periphery and in Judea and Samaria, to go to the cinema and enjoy a high-quality, original Israeli creation at a price that everyone can afford.”

Important Israeli films

The Israeli premieres will include Michal Winik’s Valeria is Getting Married, the story of a Ukrainian woman deciding whether to marry an Israeli man, which had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival; Yona Rosenkier’s 35 Downhill, about an alcoholic elderly man and his son who take a trip across Israel by tractor, which won the competition for Israeli feature films at the Jerusalem Film Festival; and Dan Wolman’s Judas, an adaptation of an Amos Oz novel. 

Popular new movies include Ari Folman’s animated film, Where is Anne Frank; Leon Prudovsky’s My Neighbor Adolf; and Moshe Rosenthal’s Karaoke, which stars Sasson Gabay and Rita Shukrun, who both won Ophir Awards last year. 



Tags Israel culture jerusalem post israel
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
4

Shooting terror attack in Tel Aviv wounds three

Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a shooting on May 9 2023.
5

Saudi-Iran deal destroys Israel’s defense wall against Iran, Lapid charges

MK Yair Lapid seen at a protest against the judicial overhaul, outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. February 13, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by