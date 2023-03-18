The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Adam Lambert to return to Israel this summer

The dynamic performer will undoubtedly make them come alive in Tel Aviv, the third stop on a tour that includes London’s Royal Albert Hall.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 18, 2023 17:54
ADAM LAMBERT (photo credit: Music Business)
ADAM LAMBERT
(photo credit: Music Business)

American pop star Adam Lambert will be bringing his High Drama show to Israel on June 14 at the Menorah Mivtahim Arena in Tel Aviv.

The one-time American Idol contestant-turned-pop powerhouse performed previously in Israel as the front man for Queen at Park Hayarkon in 2016.

The show is named after Lambert’s latest album consisting of typically over-the-top cover versions ranging from contemporary hits to decades-old classics, camp anthems and tearjerker ballads. The dynamic performer will undoubtedly make them come alive in Tel Aviv, the third stop on a tour that includes London’s Royal Albert Hall.



