Adam Lambert to return to Israel this summer

American pop star Adam Lambert will be bringing his High Drama show to Israel on June 14 at the Menorah Mivtahim Arena in Tel Aviv.

The one-time American Idol contestant-turned-pop powerhouse performed previously in Israel as the front man for Queen at Park Hayarkon in 2016.

The show is named after Lambert’s latest album consisting of typically over-the-top cover versions ranging from contemporary hits to decades-old classics, camp anthems and tearjerker ballads. The dynamic performer will undoubtedly make them come alive in Tel Aviv, the third stop on a tour that includes London’s Royal Albert Hall.