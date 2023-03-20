The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Tel Aviv Cinematheque celebrates 50 years

The cinematheque, in cooperation with the Tel Aviv Municipality, will host the One Moment event, free of charge.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: MARCH 20, 2023 23:46
Tel Aviv cinematheque
(photo credit: DR. AVISHAI TEICHER/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

A festive event on Wednesday night will mark the 50-year anniversary of the Tel Aviv Cinematheque

Starting at 7 p.m., the cinematheque, in cooperation with the Tel Aviv Municipality, will host the One Moment event, free of charge. It includes screenings of classic films, master classes with filmmakers, musical and dance performances and comedy with some of the biggest stars in the Israeli film industry. 

What's happening at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque?

Among the events will be an interview with Ari Folman, the director of Waltz with Bashir and Where is Anne Frank, who will sit down with the creators of the Movie Eaters podcast to discuss his work. Avi Nesher (The Troupe, Image of Victory) will discuss an article he wrote in New York in the ’70s called “Subversive Cinema in Dark Times” and will discuss its relevance to the events of today with radio and television presenter Sharon Kidon. Actors, including Alona Saár and Moni Moshonov, will share stories of their worst auditions. There will be a discussion of cancel culture and Alfred Hitchcock’s work, and much more. 

Among the screenings will be Louis Malle’s Elevator to the Gallows and Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds

For further details, go to the Tel Aviv Cinematheque website at cinema.co.il



