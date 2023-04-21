The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Israeli poet, songwriter Yehonatan Gefen is laid to rest

The funeral was attended by Gefen's friends and family including opposition leader Yair Lapid.

By MOSHE COHEN/MAARIV
Published: APRIL 21, 2023 13:50
YEHONATAN GEFFEN (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
YEHONATAN GEFFEN
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Author, poet and publicist Yehonatan Geffen, one of the most important artists in Israeli culture who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 76, was laid to rest on Friday in the Nahalal cemetery.

His family, friends and colleagues came to the cemetery, including his son Aviv Geffen, his ex-wife Shani Friedman, their son Dylan, his daughter S‏hira and her partner Etgar Keret, his daughter Natasha, his ex-wife Nurit, his cousin Lior Dayan, opposition leader Yair Lapid, Meir Shalev's widow Rina, singer Dafna Armoni and many others.

Aviv said the Kaddish prayer for his father in tears and said in his eulogy: "There were many demons that stood between us like a punching bag, but you were my hero. You were my saddest love. I missed you from the day I was born, and I will miss you until the day I die."

At the end of the eulogy, Aviv and his sister Shira sang Geffen's song "Place for Worry" together.

"In the last two months, our meetings were about your new poetry book," said Shira. "You asked me to edit it, and I immediately agreed. In the last month, you had no more patience. You asked to finish with it and send it to be proofread. I fought with you. I wanted us to continue to sit in your garden next to the cats and drink raspberry juice with soda and fix your poems. You said you were tired and that from your experience if you deal with poems too much, they get ruined. But I didn't leave you alone because I felt that if you finished your work, you would leave. After all, the title of the new book is You Were a Wonderful Audience."

YEHONATAN GEFFEN (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)YEHONATAN GEFFEN (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

"I'm still looking for the words," said Natasha. "Dad, to everyone else, you were Yehonatan Geffen, but to me, you were Abuya. Until the end, you were my best friend. I cannot believe I lost my best friend. You taught me to be full of imagination. We used to sit on the beach for hours and make up stories about people we didn't know. You made me laugh. You must be looking on us from up there and laughing at it all. Dad, I will continue to go through life and see beauty and humor like you told me to. I love you Abuya."

Geffen's sister Anat also spoke, saying "we were four, and we are now only two. You were a unique and special brother to me. I am so happy that you were my brother."

"Yehonatan once wrote, 'if love was a country, I would be the foreign minister,' and he was wrong," said Lapid. "Love has a country, and he was the prince of it. Except for his children, he loved words more than anything. He believed that words had to be free, and every morning, he released them from their cage. In my opinion, he would have left this funeral because he would have been bored. This funeral isn't for him, it's for us because it's sad that you are out and we are in, but I never promised you all a rose garden."

Geffen's friend sang "If Death Comes" which Geffen translated to Hebrew 40 years ago.

At the end, his three kids sang "Good Night" and "The Sixteenth Sheep", both written by Geffen.



Tags israeli songs funeral Culture in Israel poetry Aviv Gefen
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
3

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
4

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
5

Skeleton-like Mars rock formation sparks internet excitement

Fishbone-like rock formations in the Gale crater on Mars
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by