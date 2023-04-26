The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
17-year-old Emuna Cohen crowned champion of Int'l Bible Quiz

For the first time in 17 years, both finalists in the international contest were Israeli and both were girls.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 26, 2023 16:44
Emuna Cohen, winner of the Bible Quiz seen at the annual Bible Quiz held at the Jerusalem Theatre on Israel's Independence Day, on April 26, 2023. (photo credit: SHALEV SHALOM/POOL)
Emuna Cohen, winner of the Bible Quiz seen at the annual Bible Quiz held at the Jerusalem Theatre on Israel's Independence Day, on April 26, 2023.
Jewish teens from all over the world gathered in Jerusalem on Wednesday for the International Bible Quiz Contest, held each year on Israel's Independence Day. 

For the first time in 17 years, Hebrew media reported, the two final contestants were both girls and both Israeli. Emuna Cohen from the town of Bnei Netzarim in the northern Negev was crowned the winner, and the runner-up was Neta Lax who attended school in Neveh Tzuf in the West Bank. 

Winners of the quiz are awarded scholarship money toward a bachelor's degree as well as a beautifully adorned personal copy of the Hebrew Bible. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself bestowed these gifts, alongside Education Minister Yoav Kisch and Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana. 

Ohana was also on the panel of judges, along with World Zionist Organization Chairman Yaakov Hagoel, Jewish Agency Chairman Doron Almog and several other esteemed members of Israeli cultural and literary society. 

Prime Minister, Education Minister congratulate winners 

The prime minister made a short speech congratulating the winners and touching on the biblical theme of brotherhood. He explained that sibling relationships do not always follow a common path. "The tense relationships between Cain and Abel, Isaac and Ishmael, Jacob and Esau are not at all like the close, harmonious relationship between Moses and Aaron. The latter represents the desired model."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with winners of the Bible Quiz at the annual Bible Quiz held at the Jerusalem Theatre on Israel's Independence Day, on April 26, 2023. (credit: SHALEV SHALOM/POOL) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with winners of the Bible Quiz at the annual Bible Quiz held at the Jerusalem Theatre on Israel's Independence Day, on April 26, 2023. (credit: SHALEV SHALOM/POOL)

This, along with some comments about togetherness and differences of opinion, may have been veiled references to the current national tensions surrounding the government's judicial reforms. 

Education Minister Yoav Kisch also spoke, mentioning that "a new trend [in Israeli education] which aims to adapt the [school] curriculum to the changing needs of the State of Israel has led to the weakening of Bible education for Israeli children. The Education Ministry under my leadership is headed in a different direction." He also clarified that "studying the Bible is not [religious coercion]." 

His predecessor, Yifat Shasha-Biton, responded on social media saying: "It is important that the Education Minister knows the Ten Commandments, especially when speaking at the International Bible Quiz Contest...The ninth commandment says 'thou shalt not bear false witness.'"



