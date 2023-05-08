The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

TA International Student Film Festival celebrates its 25th year

The guests of honor from abroad, as well as Israeli filmmakers, will hold master classes and screen their films, some for the first time, in front of an Israeli audience.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: MAY 8, 2023 03:58
‘ICE MERCHANTS’ (photo credit: Joao Gonzalez)
‘ICE MERCHANTS’
(photo credit: Joao Gonzalez)

The 25th International Student Film Festival will celebrate its anniversary with a lineup of award-winning films and acclaimed guests, to be held June 25-July 1 at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque, as well as other venues around the city. 

The guests of honor from abroad, as well as Israeli filmmakers, will hold master classes and screen their films, some for the first time, in front of an Israeli audience.

President of the festival is Hollywood producer Lawrence Kasanoff, who cofounded the Lightstorm Entertainment company with James Cameron; he produced, among many other titles, True Lies and the Mortal Kombat film series. 

Who else will be at the International Student Film Festival in Tel Aviv?

Among the guests of the festival will be German director Christian Petzold (Phoenix, Transit),  Jessica Hausner (Little Joe), Agnieszka Smoczynska (The Silent Twins), and cinematographer Diego Garcia, whose work includes the series, Too Old to Die Young.

About 100 short films from 25 countries, including Ukraine, Colombia and Poland, will participate in the festival’s competitions this year. Among the films participating in the International Competition will be Joao Gonzalez’s Oscar-nominated short, The Ice Merchants, and Conspiracy Man by Valerio Ferrara, which won the Cinefondation Award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022. 

Tel Aviv cinematheque (credit: DR. AVISHAI TEICHER/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Tel Aviv cinematheque (credit: DR. AVISHAI TEICHER/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

There will also be an Israeli competition, as well as many events, which will be announced on the festival website, www.taufilmfest.com/?lang=en

The festival, established in 1986 by students from the Steve Tisch School of Film and Television at Tel Aviv University, is considered one of the most prestigious and diverse student film festivals in the world. For years, the festival was held every other year but now takes place annually. 



Tags Tel Aviv cinema film film festival International Student Film Festival in Tel Aviv
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by