The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Pop-violin phenom Lindsey Stirling coming to Israel on tour

Stirling is an electronic violinist and dancer with 4 Billboard chart-topping albums. Her announcement to play in Israel comes amid pressure artists frequently face to boycott the Jewish state.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 9, 2023 19:51
DAZZLING: CHARLES Bronfman Auditorium, Tel Aviv. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
DAZZLING: CHARLES Bronfman Auditorium, Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

American violinist Lindsey Stirling announced she will play in Israel for the first time this summer on her international tour. 

Stirling, 36, is slated to perform at the Charles Bronfman Auditorium in Tel Aviv on July 14. Other stops on her three-month worldwide tour include Puerto Rico, Poland and the mainland United States. 

In 2017, the artist tweeted that she would "love to come to Israel!"

Who is Lindsey Stirling?

Stirling is an electronic violinist, dancer and artist with four Billboard chart-topping albums and two Billboard Music Awards, including Best Dance/Electronic Album.

Albert Einstein's violin is displayed at Bonhams auction house in New York, US, March 6, 2018 (credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ / REUTERS)Albert Einstein's violin is displayed at Bonhams auction house in New York, US, March 6, 2018 (credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ / REUTERS)

Her holiday album, Warmer in Winter, shot to number one on the Billboard, Amazon and iTunes Holiday Albums charts upon its release and lead single "Carol of the Bells" made history as the only instrumental song ever to reach the top 10 at AC Radio.

Stirling has amassed over three billion views on YouTube, three million followers on TikTok, and over 500,000 user-generated creations across her TikTok and Instagram feeds. In 2015, she was ranked by Forbes at number four on the world's highest-paid YouTube stars.

Her announcement to play in Israel comes amid pressure artists frequently face to boycott the Jewish state. Most recently, the upcoming “By The Summer in the City Festival,” which was set to take place at the end of the month, canceled the first of its two nights of concerts – the one that would have featured singer Sam Smith.

“Due to unforeseeable technical and logistical problems on May 31, the concerts of that evening (including Sam Smith) will not happen,” the event producers said in a statement. “The festival concerts of June 1 will continue as planned. Those who bought tickets are welcome to contact the company they bought the tickets from for a full refund. People who bought tickets for both days of the festival who want to keep the ticket for the second day will be refunded 25% of the ticket price or cancel it and get a full refund.”

Following the announcement that Smith – who now identifies as being gender non-binary – would perform at the festival, a social media campaign was launched by Boycott, Divest and Sanction (BDS) supporters urging them not to perform. The campaign, under #SamDon'tGo involved people urging Smith to cancel the concert, as well as a petition that was launched to convince them to do so.



Tags Israel music concerts in tel aviv tour Concert
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
×
Email:
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by