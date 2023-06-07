Bruno Mars to perform in Israel for first time in October

There have been rumors and reports for close to a decade about pop icon Bruno Mars making an appearance in Israel, but on Wednesday, an announcement by LiveNation made it official.

Bruno Mars and Beyonce on stage at the 2016 Super Bowl. (credit: REUTERS)

Notable performances throughout the years

Mars will be making his Israel debut on October 4 at Park Hayarkon in Tel Aviv.One of the top performing artists in the world , Mars has sold over 130 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time.The Hawaiian-born Mars has received 15 Grammy Awards (including three Record of the Year wins).His first two albums – 2010’s Doo-Wops & Hooligans and 2012’s Unorthodox Jukebox, set the stage for his blend of disco, funk, rock, reggae and soul and made his name as a top-level songwriter, singer and performer.

He appeared at the halftime show of the Super Bowl in 2013, his 2014 collaboration with Mark Ronson - “Uptown Funk” followed by the 2016 album 24K Magic (2016), propelled him to superstardom. He appeared at the Super Bowl again in 2016 as the guest of Coldplay.

Mars’s showmanship has been compared to masters like Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson, and in October, Israeli audiences will get to see his magnetism in action.

Tickets are available at https://tm.ticketmaster.co.il/s/brunomars