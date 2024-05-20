Israeli Academy presents TV awards, with 'Unsilenced' and 'Six Zeros' winning big

The Israeli Academy of Film and Television presented its television awards on Friday in Tel Aviv, and the big winners were the series Unsilenced by Yes Studios and Six Zeros by Kan.

Due to the war, there was no big ceremony, and the prizes were presented at a modest event.

Unsilenced is a dramatization of the Moshe Katsav case, in which the former president was accused and convicted of harassing, abusing, and raping his subordinates. It won the award for Best Drama Series. The lead actor, Yaakov Zada-Daniel, who plays the disgraced president, won Best Actor in a Drama Series. Nelly Mira-Rubin, who portrays his main accuser, won Best Actress in a Drama Series.

Avraham Shalom Levi won Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, while the writers and directors of the series won awards for Best Directing and Best Script in the drama category.

Gal Malka won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for Keshet's A Body that Works. Malka previously won this award last year for Dismissed.

Six Zeros did well in many categories

The series Six Zeros took home prizes in the comedy category, although the show, which tells the story of a group of people whose lives fall apart after they win big prizes in the lottery, is actually very dramatic. It won Best Comedy Series, with Liora Rivlin winning Best Actress in the comedy category and Shlomo Bar-Aba winning Best Actor. Rivlin and Bar-Aba play a married couple who face a crisis when the sudden windfall inspires the husband to come out of the closet. Shani Klein won Best Supporting Actress for playing an engaged woman who also finds that the money puts pressure on her relationship. The series won the prize for Best Director as well.

There was a tie in the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, with two of Israel’s most acclaimed actors sharing the award: Sasson Gabay for Aviram Katz and Dov Navon for Checkout.

Aleeza Chanowitz won the award for Best Comedy Series Script for Chanshi, her series about an American Orthodox woman who embraces sexual freedom when she visits Jerusalem, which ran on Hot and co-stars Henry Winkler.

Not surprisingly, Eretz Nehederet from Keshet took home the prize for Best Satire and Entertainment and won awards for its writing, costumes, and makeup.

The prize for Best Documentary Series went to The One from Kan, the story of an Israeli Air Force Squadron during the Yom Kippur War. Its creator, Gilad Tocatly, won the award for Best Director for a documentary series. It also won awards for its photography, editing, and research.