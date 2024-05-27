Daniella Pick to star in new movie shot in Israel

Daniella Pick, the Israeli singer/model who is Mrs. Quentin Tarantino, will be branching out into acting, as the Mako website reported she will play a lead role in a new movie, The Perfect Gamble, by Israeli-American actor/director Danny A. Abeckaser.

Pick, the daughter of the late Israeli pop star Svika Pick and the mother of two children with Tarantino, had a cameo in her husband’s last movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, playing the wife of a movie star in newsreel footage. Reportedly, her new part will be a much more substantial role.

Pick will star alongside actors David Arquette (Scream) and Abeckaser in a story of two gamblers who open an illegal casino after their release from prison. Pick will be playing the girlfriend of one of the heroes, who gets involved with the Mafia. The movie will be filmed in Israel.

Casting

Casting director Galit Rosenstein told Israel Hayom: "Daniella will play a significant leading female role. . . I can tell you that you will be shocked; she will surprise everyone in a big way. . . She was very excited. She didn't give an immediate answer; it took some time. But in the end, it's worth waiting for good things." Tarantino & Guy & Nir Zyskind. (credit: Corey Sipkin Photograph)

The Pick-Tarantino clan have chosen to stay in Israel despite the war and were seen in March on a double date-night with Keshet 12 news anchor Yonit Levi and her husband, television presenter Ido Rosenblum. The two couples went to a Tel Aviv restaurant and looked unhappy when paparazzi turned up.

Early in the war, Tarantino visited soldiers on an army base and posed for photos with film buffs in uniform. Tarantino, who has said he will direct only one more movie, recently announced that he had decided to put aside a screenplay he was writing about a movie critic and would start a new script.