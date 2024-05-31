Israeli singer, composer, and actor, Dan Toren, dies at 63

Israeli singer, composer, and actor Dan Toren died Wednesday night at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv after a battle with cancer, Israeli media reported. He was 63 years old.
Toren also worked as a television host and radio broadcaster, and in 2010, he was awarded an honorary songwriting award from Israel’s music and literary rights association, ACUM.
A seasoned musician
Toren has been a recording artist since 1987 and has released 12 albums. He has also lectured at the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design and the Rimon School of Music.
A friend of the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, Toren served as a volunteer for the movement for multiple years.
“His untimely passing is a great loss to the world of Israeli culture, and also to the Israeli protest culture,” a statement from the movement read. “His songs and cultural heritage will continue to accompany us in the fight for a better and more just Israel.”