Israeli singer, composer, and actor, Dan Toren, dies at 63

Israeli singer, composer, and actor Dan Toren died Wednesday night at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv after a battle with cancer, Israeli media reported. He was 63 years old.

Toren also worked as a television host and radio broadcaster, and in 2010, he was awarded an honorary songwriting award from Israel’s music and literary rights association, ACUM.

A seasoned musician

Toren has been a recording artist since 1987 and has released 12 albums. He has also lectured at the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design and the Rimon School of Music.

Israeli actor, singer, and composer, Dan Torren. (credit: Naaman Saar Stavy/Flickr)

A friend of the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, Toren served as a volunteer for the movement for multiple years.

“His untimely passing is a great loss to the world of Israeli culture, and also to the Israeli protest culture,” a statement from the movement read. “His songs and cultural heritage will continue to accompany us in the fight for a better and more just Israel.”