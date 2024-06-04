Druze rower qualifies for Paralympic games with Jewish counterpart

“I played sports ever since I was a child. I used to play soccer, but it was mainly basketball, as I have been blessed with the height of 1.95 meters,” said Saleh Shaheen, 41, a Druze paralympic athlete from Shfaram.

Shaheen’s life began in a pretty typical fashion. He enlisted to the IDF in 2003 as a paratrooper and served as a commander too. After his mandatory service he proceeded to a course led by the Airports Authority and worked at the Karni Terminal on the border of the Gaza Strip as a security guard.

“Then, on January 13, 2005, my life changed in just one night.” Three terrorists from Hamas, the PFLP and the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade penetrated the Karni Terminal that night using an explosive device in the wall, killing six civilians. “I arrived at the area of the explosion to fight the terrorists, but it was pitch dark, as electricity was down due to the explosion, leaving me exposed. I faced the first terrorist, and we exchanged fire – he shot four bullets towards my left leg, also damaging my stomach and intestines,” Shaheen retold.

“It was some pretty serious damage, though I didn't feel at all that I was injured. I shot, and the terrorist and I fell together. Two other terrorists infiltrated, and the rest of the security guards arrived. There I was, a dead terrorist lying next to me, and a fire exchange between the guards and the terrorists taking place over my head. I managed with my last strength to crawl and make it to safety, where another Druze security guard saw me. He tried to lift me but I weighed 115 kilos so it took him 2-3 other attempts until he made it and brought me to the back office.

“They put me in an ambulance and sped me to Soroka. I remember the ride, it’s probably the longest one I've ever had in my life. I started to feel the pain, I wanted to fall asleep but the medic wouldn't let me. When the ambulance door opened I put my hand over my face so that no one would recognize me, and there’s a famous picture showing that scene. I was in the operating room for 17 hours straight. When I woke up I saw my parents next to me and I began to fathom what had happened. I tore a main artery in my leg and somehow I stayed alive.”

Shaheen stayed for three more weeks in Soroka until his situation was stabilized, and then he was sent to Rambam in Haifa as it was more convenient for his family. "I spent three challenging months at Rambam, and though many people came to visit, this wasn't a particularly easy time for me. I got metal implants for my legs, and I needed to train to rehabilitate so I could attempt to go back to sports. My entire life revolved around sports until that point," he reminisced.

First steps in paralympic sports

A bit over five years ago, Shaheen was approached by an acquaintance who suggested he try out wheelchair basketball. “It seemed unnatural to me at first. I tried and fell several times and ended up thinking that I don't have the strength for more falls and injuries and recovering,” Shaheen added. “In the end of the day I learnt to accept my injury and looked at it as fate, told myself that I must get up and can't stay in the same place. So I continued training and playing wheelchair basketball in Haifa and Tel Aviv, and even tried out wheelchair badminton.”

Shaheen ended up joining a mixed Jewish-Arab group in Majd Al-Kroum in the north, winning a national cup in their first year, and making it to the Premier League. In 2019,

In 2019, Shaheen was approached again, this time with an offer to join paralympic rowing. “I had no idea what it was at first. I was told that it involved two training sessions every day and much travelling,” he recounted. “I hesitated at first, but I saw the challenging aspects and took my abilities to the limit and decided that this is a sport I want to be a part of.”

Shaheen started training with a group of four, but then the condition of his leg got worse. The implant fell out and he was hospitalized again, until in the end he was classified as PR2, which is defined as having functional use of arms and trunk but with weakness or absence of leg function to slide the seat of the boat, rowing on a double boat for a duo of a man and a woman.

“When I started this classification, they were just missing a female rower and I was on hold for a while. Then one day I received a call saying that they found a young woman, Shahar Milfelder, who had cancer at the age of 16 and had to have part of her pelvis removed. I jumped right in and went back to rowing.”

The duo Shaheen and Milfelder started training together only two years ago. “Every day I drive around 230 kilometers, wake up at 5 in the morning, perform two training sessions and go back. This routine is very demanding, especially at the expense of family and work. I own a convenience store and had to hire a local employee so that I could be devoted to sports alone,” Shaheen explained.

Supported by scholarships and aid from the Israel Paralympic Committee, Shaheen and Milfelder made a significant leap and advanced to the World Championship less than a year ago. There they missed the chance to get a ticket to the Paralympic games due to some changes in categories for qualifications.

“We missed the ticket by 30 hundredths of a second and even came in first place in the second round; we were really bummed. Then, two weeks ago there was a ‘last chance’ competition for the last two tickets. People believed in us; we arrived the most prepared we could be. Then we finished first in the first round, and in the second one we finished second with a difference of 40 hundredths of a second.”

This was enough to send the duo to the Paralympic games. “I was literally in tears,” said Shaheen. “Now we are getting back to preparing for the Olympics. Next month we will fly for a long training camp, and then in August we will move to Paris to give our performance at the Olympics. I want to thank the Paralympics Association for its trust and support in all fields, from nutrition to treatments, scholarships, and even travel reimbursements,” he added.

At home, Shaheen said that his surroundings barely heard of this sports branch. “It’s not really well known in my society. Not many people at home contacted me, except the sports department in the municipality. Truth be told, I didn’t know anything about it before I started, and didn't realize how fascinating and challenging this rowing world can be.” For this reason, Shaheen said he hopes to change things. “Hopefully, after the Olympics, I will work to promote rowing in Israel generally and in the north more specifically.”

When asked what he is looking forward to most, Shaheen said that, more than anything, he is excited to leave a mark in history. “My message is that to achieve your dreams, you must stop everything and focus on the goal. It’s true that I had to put my business aside and that it comes at the expense of other things. But this is what it takes to make your dream come true.”