When art meets AI: Israel's journey into generative art

As a global innovation powerhouse, Israel is actively integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technologies across all facets of society, recognizing the vital importance of these advancements.

“AI will lead to unimaginable transformations at all levels and impact every aspect of our lives and the lives of future generations. This is the next industrial revolution,” stated President Isaac Herzog.

But does this avant-garde spirit extend to the creative realm, where generative art offers a captivating glimpse into the fusion of human ingenuity and machine intelligence? On the screen, digital dreams come alive with lush vegetation, ephemeral flowers, and flowing water.

This is the AI-created world of “Botanic Reverie” by Ronen Tanchum, an Israeli artist working at the forefront of technology. “My aim is for audiences to feel my artwork and engage with it on a deep emotional level,” says Ronen.

Inspired by nature, he uses generative algorithms to explore new aesthetic territories that exist on the boundary between the natural and the imagined. AI allows us to take a fresh look at familiar images, revealing unexpected facets of beauty.

“My work pulsates with themes of synthetic nature, blooming phenomena, and digital-human synchrony, exploring the human-machine-environment relationship,” Tanchum said.

Contemporary artists are increasingly experimenting with generative techniques, bringing their boldest creative ideas to life. But how does this art of the future work? Algorithms trained on vast datasets can create images, videos, and even music in response to textual prompts or visual examples. Utilizing complex mathematical models, neural networks identify patterns and generate content that aligns with user-defined parameters. Then, with additional commands, humans edit the generated image until the desired result is achieved. In this process, the artist becomes a kind of conductor, guiding the machine’s “creative” efforts.

London-based Israeli photographer Ori Gersht demonstrates how AI can expand the expressive possibilities of traditional media in his project “Fields & Visions & (Another World).” When processing his own photographs, the artist invites the neural network to reinterpret and literally “build upon” the original images – now, they balance on the edge of photography and digital painting. Ori Gersht, ‘Fields & Visions & (Another World),’ 2022. Artwork – combination of the faithful trace of the optical lens (photo) in harmony with the computerized interpretation of AI. (credit: ORI GERSHT)

“The combination of the precise trace of the optical lens in harmony with the computerized interpretation of artificial intelligence captures a shift in our concept of reality, as these photographs are no longer a faithful depiction of the physical subject matter,” comments Gersht.

With this experiment, the artist transforms the very nature of photography, leading the viewer into a space of imagination.

The ethical ramifications of AI art

Of course, it’s not so straightforward. In Israel, as around the world, there is an extensive public discussion surrounding generative art. It’s questionable whether it can be considered genuine art if a substantial portion of the work is done by a machine rather than a human.

While diversity of approaches and freedom of expression are hallmarks of Israeli art – just as they are of its society as a whole – a majority of Israeli artists continue to work successfully with traditional fine art materials.

Guy Yanai, an Israeli painter well-established on the international art scene, told The Jerusalem Post that he does not use AI tools in his art. At the same time, he notes that every industrial revolution has a beneficial impact on the evolution of art, pushing the boundaries of creative exploration and opening up new dimensions of creativity.Experts also point out that generative art challenges the established understanding of the creative process and the very concept of an artwork.

“I view generative art as a new method that may complement other contemporary as well as traditional practices,” Irena Gordon, chief curator of The Petah Tikva Museum said. “While it is exciting as a starting point, in the end it is up to the artist to use it to create good and meaningful art.”

The integration of AI into the artistic sphere raises a number of important ethical and legal questions.

Who is the author of a work created by an algorithm? How do we assess the authenticity and value of such art? Particularly heated discussions revolve around copyright for generative content and privacy issues when algorithms process personal data. Israel’s recently adopted “Responsible Innovation” policy for AI regulation, aimed at finding a balance between technological progress, ethical norms, and public interests, is intended to serve as a guide for the integration of AI, including in the creative industries.

“The revolutionary impact of AI technologies is yielding constant improvements in the quality of life for Israel’s citizens in countless fields. However, along with the numerous benefits, there are also many risks. We must ensure that the human remains at the center of AI development,” said Innovation, Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis.

However, it would be incorrect to claim that AI has completely and suddenly taken over art in Israel. Rather, it has complemented the extensive list of tools in the arsenal of contemporary artists.

Digital art in Israel encompasses a wide range of technologies, demonstrating the openness of local artists to innovation and experimentation, from 3D modeling, VR, and AR to generative graphics, animation, and more. These media often intersect and overlap in the practice of artists, creating complex artistic statements in the language of contemporary techno-culture.

This is the language in which Ruth Patir, representing Israel at this year’s Venice Biennale, also expresses herself. Her project “(M)otherland” masterfully combines documentary narrative with advanced computer-generated imagery (CGI) technologies. In her work, the artist uses 3D animation to convey her ideas to a digital-age audience in a language most understandable to them.

“For me, creating works that expand the vocabulary of the digital asset has become something I was really eager to fight for,” Patir said, noting, “My practice doesn’t focus on technology, it is only a facade of whatever is the contemporary moment we are living.”

Creative experiments with technology are also resonating in the local art market. Galleries and collectors, primarily of the younger generation, are showing increasing interest in new media.

The first auction sales of NFT works by Israeli artists took place in 2022 at Tiroche auctions in Herzliya, with lots selling for record amounts for this segment, reaching the upper estimates. Sales of digital art on the secondary market indicate the successful integration of this genre into the commercial context.

Leading cultural institutions in Israel are gradually including generative art along with other digital art in their exhibition and educational programs. However, it should be noted that these are still only tentative attempts, and truly large-scale exhibition projects exploring the theme of AI are still ahead for Israelis.

It is equally crucial to discuss the challenges. Vladimir Opredelenov, a leading expert on digitalization for creative industries, warned The Jerusalem Post about the risks of falling behind technological progress: “Cultural institutions need to change their mindset and implement innovative solutions to avoid finding themselves in a kind of ‘blackout.’ If they do not become part of the global digital ecosystem, they risk losing relevance and audience in the era of intelligent machines. Museums must actively study and apply AI technologies in their work – from curating and research to collection management and visitor engagement.”

Moreover, the integration of AI into artistic practice requires art professionals to continually improve their digital literacy and master new technological tools.

To effectively leverage the capabilities of AI for creativity, analysis, curating, and audience engagement, employees of museums, galleries, and other cultural institutions need to actively develop digital competencies, and stay up-to-date with the latest technology trends.

AI also opens up previously unseen opportunities, particularly in the realm of preserving historical memory and cultural heritage. Algorithms can efficiently analyze vast amounts of digitized archival data, systematize it, extract valuable information, and even aid in reconstructing lost artifacts.

At Yad Vashem Museum, AI technologies are used to process millions of documents, identify Holocaust victims, and create installations that immerse visitors in the context of historical events.

“AI is not just another technological trend, it is a fundamental shift that will affect every aspect of our lives,” Leading world expert in AI and co-founder of Navan Ilan Twig said.

“This technology has already firmly entered our lives and will only develop further. It is important for the art community to embrace these changes and learn to harness the potential of AI in the most productive way.”